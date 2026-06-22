EDITORIAL | Blazing crisis: fire truck shortage risks lives

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Fire trucks try to conatin a blaze in Govan Mbeki Avenue in the Gqeberha CBD. Fle photo: THE HERALD

Alarm bells have been ringing for years over the lack of provincial and municipal fire-fighting capacity.

But, much like our decrepit fire stations, government is either entirely deaf or seemingly unable to respond to the echoing SOS being sent out by its citizens.

The DA in 2022 sounded its annual shrill warnings about the province’s lack of preparedness for any blaze bigger than a domestic braai fire.

At the time, capacity in our six districts and two metropolitan municipalities was down to just 68 functional fire trucks.

The requirement, at the time, to meet basic safety standards, was 168.

Not at all alarmed, the provincial, district and metro governments in 2025 allowed fire-fighting preparedness to plummet further.

By then, only 53 fire trucks were deemed roadworthy, while 50 were actually functional and on the roads. That is 50 fire trucks for a region that spans 169,000km².

Keep in mind that these fire trucks are required to do so much more than extinguish fires.

They are supposed to be available for road accidents, hazardous material response, and other rescue operations.

When there is no fire truck available, lives are lost.

Cogta MEC Zolile Williams in November last year confirmed in a written reply to a question in the legislature that large parts of the province had no fire trucks.

He admitted that Hamburg, Keiskammahoek, Centane, Bedford, and Dordrecht had none.

He hastily added that some had “skid unit bakkies” to fight small veld fires but had no capacity to deal with structural fires or major veld fires.

There was not a single fire engine for the entire Chris Hani district (covering about 36,407km²).

This lack of fire preparedness shows in municipal response — or lack thereof — to major fires.

Last week, a devastating fire caused tens of millions of rand in damage to a shopping complex in Qumbu.

Just three months ago, the historic 11-storey Botha Sigcau Building in the Mthatha CBD, which housed 13 gov­ern­ment depart­ments, was gut­ted by a massive fire that dis­placed more than 1,300 employ­ees and destroyed irreplaceable government documents and records.

Good governance is not that complicated. At the most basic level, there is an obligation to ensure the safety and health of residents.

Williams admitted that despite legal obligations, municipalities simply ignored fleet assessment, maintenance, and replacement cycles for fire vehicles and equipment.

Capacity simply evaporates and all things material deteriorate. Municipal entropy prevails while provincial government does nothing.

And the only certainty for residents is that help is most unlikely to arrive in time when they need it the most.