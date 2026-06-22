ZUKISA SIGOXO | Leftists need to follow their principles to reassert the proletarian struggle

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Gracchus Babeuf and his comrades sought to hijack the French Revolution with the pure intention of ushering in a total socialist dispensation.

Babeuf saw the rage of the revolting masses as a necessary weapon to challenge the status quo, but he argued that mere expressions of dissatisfaction were insufficient.

He demanded total transformation — a society where revolutionaries would settle for nothing less than material equality.

The March and March and Operation Dudula movements in SA are necessary rage.

Participants are enraged primarily by the presence of African immigrants, specifically undocumented immigrants.

Their frustration is that some of these immigrants are involved in criminality, drug dealing and human trafficking, and that they are taking over economic sectors constitutionally reserved for locals.

While SA is battling crime, drug abuse and unemployment, it is incorrect to attribute these problems solely to immigrants. The government faces extreme challenges in job creation.

In 2022 President Cyril Ramaphosa stated at the Presidential Jobs Summit that “government does not create jobs — the private sector does”. Context matters, but it was an abhorrent statement, given SA’s 33% unemployment rate.

The legitimacy of the marchers’ concerns is undeniable. What is troubling is who they blame for those concerns.

South African leftists held the Socialist Revolution conference in May 2026. They discussed progressive programmes. Yet, after the conference, they adopted a hostile position toward the marchers.

That hostility reveals a crisis in South African left-wing politics. The fundamental principle of left-wing ideology is to advance the people’s struggles at all times.

It is to advance the proletariat and working-class struggles. This does not mean leftists must support anti-African immigrant sentiment. Perhaps their concern is loyalty to Pan-Africanism and African socialism.

But their hostility has left a political leadership vacuum. The emergence of ideological opportunists masquerading as leaders is solidified by this hostility. This is not in the spirit of socialism.

As Babeuf argued, socialists must hijack reactionary protests and direct them toward revolution against the status quo.

South African leftists are too eager for integration into the existing system instead of pursuing total reconstitution of society.

That reconstitution is a fundamental principle of revolutionary socialism. This desperation for inclusion exposes the limits of South African socialists.

A total overhaul of society is ambitious under current conditions. Yet the left demonstrates limited appetite, even to imagine a society without the structures it claims to oppose.

The March and March movement must not be left to political illiterates and the lumpenproletariat to lead. Socialists must actively enter the movement, participate and institute a disciplined revolutionary strategy.

The anger of the masses should not be condemned but appreciated, especially by socialists.

As it stands, the march is misguided. This is evident in the lack of long-term plans beyond the abahambe “they must go” rhetoric. Marchers struggle to answer hypotheticals — if immigrants left tomorrow, then what?

Uganda under Idi Amin provides a warning. After Asians, who dominated informal economic sectors, were expelled in 1972, Ugandans took over those establishments. Within months, the sector collapsed and famine followed.

SA’s fate will differ, but a haphazard takeover of sectors could produce famine and economic destruction.

It is the duty of principled socialists to intervene and direct that confrontation toward the real captains of industry for the long overdue confrontation.

The desperation of South African socialists for integration and inclusion in a system they ought to oppose is unfortunate. It leaves the masses without leadership. Today the language of government and left opposition has blurred.

Both are concerned with the accumulation of resources for self over the struggle of the masses.

Both governing and opposition parties are mired in corruption allegations.

To this George Orwell wrote: “There were bangings on the table, sharp suspicious glances, furious denials. The source of the trouble appeared to be that Napoleon and Mr Pilkington had each played an ace of spades simultaneously. Twelve voices were shouting in anger, and they were all alike. No question, now, what had happened to the faces of the pigs. The creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again; but already it was impossible to say which was which.”

This sums up the state of left-wing politics in SA. The political class is only distinguishable through the color of their T-shirts.

This leaves the people’s struggles vulnerable to hijacking by opportunists.

South African left-wing politics needs rejuvenation. The left cannot be led by figures embroiled in corruption allegations.

Principled leftists must rise and reassert proletarian struggle on the agenda.

The pursuit of a socialist state starts with appreciating proletarian rage. The recent Conference of the Left was an opportunity missed.

Zukisa Sigoxo, MA candidate (political studies) at Nelson Mandela University writes in his personal capacity