Look past political flags and work together to save the country

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Our progress as a nation will not be determined only by the colours of political flags, but by our ability to confront reality, correct our mistakes, and build a shared vision for the future. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi

There is a fundamental difference between ordinary corruption and corruption that has reached industrial proportions.

It is unfortunate that, decades after our political breakthrough, we have been forced to confront this difficult reality.

When corruption becomes normalised, cultured, socialised, and accepted as part of everyday life, it evolves into something much deeper — it becomes industrialised.

At that point, corruption no longer exists as isolated acts by individuals; it becomes embedded within systems, institutions, and sectors of society.

A society affected by industrial corruption begins to breathe corruption, tolerate corruption, and sometimes even compete over who can accumulate more through corrupt means.

It becomes a reality where responsibility is constantly shifted, making corruption an orphan that nobody wants to claim ownership of.

This is a reflection of how deeply rooted the crisis has become. The consequences are not limited to financial losses; they produce compromised institutions, weakened public confidence, and a society where trust becomes increasingly difficult to restore.

We are dealing with an institutional crisis with consequences that may affect generations if it is not confronted with honesty, courage, and decisive action. If left unattended, it has the potential to weaken the foundations of the state itself.

The success of every phase of a revolution depends on the generation that carries its responsibility forward.

There is a growing sentiment that the future may require solutions beyond the traditional boundaries of mainstream political formations.

This does not mean abandoning history, nor dismissing the achievements that have been made, but rather recognizing that new challenges require deeper reflection and honest conversations.

It is only the untold, uncomfortable truth that can liberate us from ourselves.

Our progress as a nation will not be determined only by the colours of political flags, but by our ability to confront reality, correct our mistakes, and build a shared vision for the future.

Defending the indefensible is not progress. However, acknowledging challenges does not mean rejecting the strides that have been made. The question before us remains:

Where do we go from here? Who will lead the way? How will we move forward, and who will ultimately benefit?

The lessons of our current moment must become a foundation for young people and society at large to break the cycle of generational poverty, unemployment, and inequality.

We must correctly identify the forces standing in the way of progress. Among the greatest challenges facing our society are two interconnected threats: incompetence and industrial corruption.

These are not merely administrative failures; they are developmental barriers that undermine the creation of a capable, ethical, and developmental state.

History has shown us the danger of avoiding accountability. For years, many have debated responsibility for the injustices and consequences of the apartheid system, sometimes allowing its legacy to continue through unresolved structural challenges.

We must not allow current failures to become another cycle where responsibility is avoided.

A class-divided and unequal society reminds us that development requires deliberate effort, courage, and commitment.

There is no free lunch when inequality remains deeply rooted.

Building a capable state is not only a government responsibility — it is in the best interest of every young person who dreams of a better future.

The establishment of commissions of inquiry, including the Madlanga Commission, reflects the seriousness of the crisis of trust facing public institutions.

The question now is whether society is prepared to confront the findings, lessons, and recommendations that emerge from these processes.

This moment requires a generational conversation. We must move beyond noise, political slogans, blind loyalty, and praise-singing.

The real test is not how loudly we speak, but whether we can honestly measure:

* achievements,

* progress,

* shortcomings,

* lessons learned, and

* the practical tasks ahead.

The youth must unite around a shared national vision that goes beyond political affiliation and narrow interests. The future requires collaboration, innovation, and a commitment to building a society where opportunity is accessible.

We must ask difficult but necessary questions.

Does corporate South Africa have a genuine commitment beyond compliance with transformation policies such as BBBEE?

What role must business play in addressing youth unemployment and economic exclusion?

How do we move systematically from temporary interventions such as internships and public employment programmes towards sustainable employment opportunities and meaningful economic participation?

While these programmes provide important support, they must be connected to a broader human resource and economic development strategy that gives young people a pathway to long-term dignity and independence.

We must give courage to those who have lost hope. We must inspire young people by telling them the full truth — not convenient versions of reality.

We must rescue the situation through honesty, accountability, and collective responsibility.

The future of our country depends on our ability to acknowledge mistakes, correct our course, reject ignorance, and strengthen our commitment to the social contract with the people.

The real liberation we seek requires that we first confront ourselves.