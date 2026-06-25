AYANDA MADYIBI | ‘Ticking getting louder — question not whether bomb will explode’

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There is a photograph that history never lets you forget. A young man, Hector Pieterson, limp in the arms of Mbuyisa Makhubo, his sister Antoinette running alongside, her mouth open in a scream that still echoes across 50 years.

He was 13 years old. He had gone to school that morning. He never came back home.

On June 16 1976, the children of Soweto did something the apartheid state had not anticipated from people it had spent decades trying to reduce to nothing.

They stood up, they marched, they sang, and they refused.

The immediate trigger was the Bantu Education department’s decree that Afrikaans, the language of the oppressor, would be the medium of instruction in black schools.

But anyone who reduces June 16 to a language protest misses the deeper truth.

Those children were refusing the entire architecture of their humiliation.

Hendrik Verwoerd had been brutally honest about Bantu Education’s purpose in 1953, there was no place for the black African child, he said, “above the level of certain forms of labour”.

The schools were not built to educate. They were built to domesticate, to manufacture a permanent underclass, to produce cheap and compliant labour for a racial capitalist system that needed broken bodies and broken spirits to function.

The children of Soweto had grown up watching their parents return home exhausted from mines, kitchens and factories, underpaid, stripped of dignity, while the gleaming city of Johannesburg shined on the horizon, a world built by black hands but never meant for black African lives. They said no.

More than 20,000 pupils took to the streets.

The state answered with bullets. Hundreds were dead by year’s end.

Thousands were detained and tortured, some went into exile.

But the uprising spread and shook apartheid to its foundations, announcing to the world that the youth of SA were not passive victims, they were a revolutionary force.

Here we are, 50 years on. The apartheid flag is gone.

We have a constitution that is the envy of the world, a Bill of Rights that enshrines dignity and equality, and seven national democratic elections behind us.

And yet, walk through Soweto today, through Khayelitsha, through Umlazi, through Seshego, through Ngangelizwe, through any of the townships built to contain black African life under apartheid and that still contain it today.

You will find young people, the grandchildren of the class of 1976, sitting on street corners, in community halls, waiting.

Not for anything in particular. Just waiting, because there is nothing else to do.

According to Statistics South Africa, youth unemployment reached 45.8% in the first quarter of 2026.

Nearly half of all young South Africans between 15 and 34 are without work, not because they are lazy, not because they lack ambition, but because the economy that apartheid built around racial extraction and cheap labour was never fundamentally restructured.

The mines still export raw ore. The banks still belong to capital. The land is still concentrated.

The factories that once employed hundreds of thousands have been hollowed out by deindustrialisation.

The chains are different. But the weight is the same.

Let us be honest about what this means.

A society in which nearly half its young people have no economic future is not a stable society.

It is a pressure cooker, a ticking time bomb. We have already heard the tremors.

The July 2021 unrest left more than 350 people dead and caused billions in damage.

It was not organised. It was not led. It was the sound of a society cracking under the weight of broken promises.

And the conditions that produced it have not improved.

History teaches us what happens next.

The children of 1976 were not patient. When the young have nothing to lose, they become ungovernable.

And when they become ungovernable without organised political leadership, demagogues move in, offering scapegoats instead of solutions, pointing fingers at migrants, foreign nationals, the poor themselves, the same old trick of dividing the oppressed so that the system that oppresses them can continue undisturbed.

And when they become ungovernable without organised political leadership, demagogues move in, offering scapegoats instead of solutions, pointing fingers at migrants, foreign nationals, the poor themselves, the same old trick of dividing the oppressed so that the system that oppresses them can continue undisturbed.

The generation of 1976 did not fight for what we have today.

They fought for the land, the mines, the factories, for a society in which the wealth of SA, built on the backs of black African labour across centuries, would be returned to the people who created it.

What they received in 1994 was political democracy without economic transformation.

The ANC, under enormous pressure from domestic and international capital, accepted a settlement that left the commanding heights of the economy intact.

The mines stayed in private hands. The banks stayed in private hands.

The land, still overwhelmingly white-owned at the dawn of democracy, was to be redistributed through a market mechanism that has predictably failed the landless poor.

This is not a criticism of the heroism of the liberation struggle.

It is an honest accounting of what was won and what was not.

Political democracy without economic power is real, but it is incomplete.

And three decades of that incompleteness have produced the crisis we are living through now.

It is in this context that the recently concluded Conference of the Left, held at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg from May 29 to 31 2026, must be understood.

This was not another gathering of political voices disappearing into the air.

It was a convergence of political parties including the SACP, EFF, PAC and Azapo, trade unions including Numsa and NUM, social movements, co-operatives, youth formations, feminist organisations, and progressive intellectuals, all gathered under the banner of building a left movement for working-class and popular power.

Its Declaration, adopted on May 31, was blunt about the moment: mass unemployment has become permanent, secure work has been replaced by casual labour and labour broking, and millions of young people are denied work, income, skills, culture and hope.

Those words could have been written about 1976. The faces are different. The system is the same.

The conference did not merely diagnose the crisis; it proposed concrete remedies that neither the ANC-led government of national unity nor the opposition has been willing to place on the table.

It called for a public-led programme of employment and production driven by public investment, democratic planning and state-led industrialisation, including youth brigades, worker co-operatives, community-based manufacturing, and township production hubs.

It placed the question of ownership at the centre of everything, committing to expand public, social, worker, co-operative and community ownership of the economy’s commanding heights, finance, mining, energy, land, food systems, all of which remain concentrated in private hands organised around profit rather than human need.

On land, it affirmed radical reform linked to food sovereignty, smallholder production and community control over natural resources.

On the unbearable cost of living, it declared food, energy, water, health care, education, housing, and transport to be public goods, not commodities, and supported a permanent universal basic income grant at a level that sustains genuine dignity.

It called for the abolition of student debt and the creation of real pathways to education, skills and work for young people.

The children of 1976 marched for the right to learn. Their grandchildren are drowning in debt for the same right.

Crucially, the conference proposed the establishment of a Council of the Left, not a new political party, but a co-ordination platform to drive joint campaigns, shared political education and collective action.

The future will not be given, it must be organised.

But the conference itself was honest about the test ahead: its framework document warned that the measure of the gathering is not the elegance of its declaration, but whether participating formations are stronger and more co-ordinated six and 12 months from now.

The left in SA has a long and honourable history of producing magnificent declarations that gather dust.

That cannot happen again. The council must become real.

The campaigns on employment, cost of living, land and local government accountability must be launched and sustained.

The co-operatives must be built. The youth brigades must be organised.

And the left must confront its own internal failures, the extractive leadership cultures, the sectarianism, the tendency to fight each other more fiercely than it fights the system.

Every year on June 16, SA pauses.

Politicians make speeches. Wreaths are laid. The names of the fallen are read.

And on June 17, the country goes back to the same inequality, the same unemployment, the same broken promises.

The children of 1976 deserve better than annual commemoration.

They deserve the completion of what they started, a society in which no system decides the worth of a child before that child is born.

Fifty years later, that system, restructured and rebranded but fundamentally intact, is still making that decision for millions of young South Africans.

The ticking is getting louder. The question is not whether the bomb will explode.

The question is whether the organised left can channel that energy into transformation before reaction channels it into destruction.

Hector Pieterson was 13 years old. He had his whole life ahead of him.

So do the young people of SA today. They deserve a left that is equal to the moment.