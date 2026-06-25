EDITORIAL | Real countdown to Rugby World Cup starts with England clash

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Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus knows the results in the Nations Championships would be crucial in plotting for the World Cup kicking off in November 2027.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus might have been satisfied with the performance his side delivered in their 80-31 win over the Barbarians in Gqeberha, but he is not getting carried away ahead of the crunch Nations Championships against England.

The Boks open the campaign against their traditional rivals at Ellis Park next Saturday in a match which will go a long way in gauging their readiness for the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

To prepare for the series, Erasmus selected 46 players, though he emphasised that not all of them would be going to Australia as the route would be winding and at times treacherous.

One such player who faces an uncertain future is flyhalf Handre Pollard whose position is under heavy challenge.

Pollard was the poster boy in the two previous World Cup triumphs when his foot ensured the Boks got over the line.

But now facing the emergence of stiff competition while his form dipped alarmingly, he is treading on thin ice.

But Erasmus has never been one to do the obvious and publicly abandon his loyal players; one can expect him to treat the Pollard conundrum with the delicacy it deserves.

Backed by his shrewd and articulate planning, Erasmus knows the results in the Nations Championships would be crucial in plotting for the World Cup kicking off in November 2027.

However, he also knows the pressure accompanying the clash against England which has been highly anticipated after it was omitted in last season’s European tour.

This was when England were in the best form of their lives, piquing interest since the two sides last met at Twickenham when the Boks prevailed 29-20 in the 2024 Autumn Nations Series.

Never one to be rattled by what the opposition is doing, Erasmus is looking at the bigger picture which will also see his side face Scotland and Wales

With England smarting from the disappointing Six Nations campaign where they suffered surprising losses to finish second after France, their coach Steve Borthwick has fortified his squad with a mix of youth and experience while resting captain Maro Itoje.

This was not lost on Erasmus who acknowledged the threat, while sticking to his promise of winning all the games in the competition.

Never one to be rattled by what the opposition is doing, Erasmus is looking at the bigger picture which will also see his side face Scotland and Wales.

But the biggest task remains the opener against England next weekend.

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