INSIGHT | Lessons from India ahead of local government elections

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The recently concluded Indian state assembly elections attracted heavy media attention and produced unexpected results in two states, namely West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, where the ruling party lost with unexpectedly big margins.

But the results from the southern state of Tamil Nadu are the most striking outcome, where a very popular film actor with no political experience defeated the extremely powerful political parties, including AIADMK and DMK, which have governed the state for the longest period since independence.

This has opened a new political dimension in the state, and political pundits are digging deep into this extremely surprising result.

Readers may wonder why it is crucial for South Africans to analyse the election outcomes of a single state in India.

To analyse the elections in that state, we must understand the context and the political parties involved.

Tamil Nadu is the 10th biggest state in India and occupies more than 4% of the country’s land area, with a population of 72 million.

There are 57.3 million registered voters in the state, and 48.8 million cast ballots.

That’s three times the number of votes cast in the 2024 South African general elections.

It is critical to understand that Chandrasekaran Joseph Vijay’s TVK party, which was only launched in February 2024, made a massive impact, winning 108 seats out of 234 assembly seats.

Despite being short of 118 seats for a majority, with the support of other parties, he became the chief minister (premier) of the state.

His ascent to power marked a significant political shift, leaving many experts wondering how he achieved this stunning electoral victory.

It is fascinating to see how a film actor-turned-politician converted thousands of admirers into party workers in a short span of time.

He consciously converted them into units termed “Rasigar Mandrams” across the state.

These units grew out of cinema advertising to become organised welfare agencies.

He could convert localised charity into statewide support schemes.

The “mandrams” played a pivotal role in disaster and crisis relief by providing financial and material assistance to disaster victims.

They assisted to ease admissions for those who had trouble getting into higher education.

The “mandrams” introduced a new level to civic involvement wherein families affected by sociopolitical issues received outstanding support.

All appreciated and accepted the creation of different support systems in rural communities.

This article is not to go fully into the pros and cons of the success of a person outside the political spectrum but to look at the importance of grassroots activism that leads to the support people get, which is undervalued by the political hierarchy.

Change in society frequently starts with grassroots activism, so we see how the voice of many may affect decision-making processes.

By empowering individuals and motivating them to get involved in their community, these movements have the potential to generate a ripple effect that can undermine existing power structures and draw attention to the relevance of local issues in political discourse.

While the 2026 local government elections are fast approaching, these happenings elsewhere in the world are very critical to the political parties and South African society in general.

To achieve a prosperous and sustainable nation, it is essential to prioritise the management of local government.

Local government is crucial for the daily lives of people in cities and villages.

When the local government machinery rusts, becomes unresponsive and lacks accountability, residents’ lives become unbearable.

The water that comes in the morning, the garbage truck that comes by, the streetlight that flickers on at dark, and the rates and municipal bills in the mailbox — all these are run by a municipality.

These local bodies are the closest level of government to the average city dweller, the one that is supposed to provide the essentials of daily life.

However, despite a strong constitutional mandate, municipalities across the country remain among the weakest entities in the current structures.

This weakness often leads to a disconnection between residents and their local government, fostering feelings of frustration and neglect.

Communities grapple with the consequences of faltering essential services, ultimately questioning the efficacy and intent of their governing bodies.

Many factors contribute to their failure as councillors in executing their duties effectively.

These include the widespread inability to understand technical project reports, a lack of prior experience in performing oversight, insufficient mentoring and a lack of knowledge regarding municipal budget processing.

But what happened in India clearly signals that, on top of all those issues mentioned, the most important task of a councillor is to establish localised support for people in the simple, basic challenges they face in their everyday lives.

Voters expect their representatives to manage regular garbage collection, regular street sweeping, ensuring a consistent, clean water supply, fixing broken streetlights, repairing the roads and attending to potholes.

The strength of any democracy lies in the active participation of its citizens.

In fact, the protection of democratic values in any country depends a lot on the implementation of the most important responsibility of participating in the elections and electing the right leader.

In so doing, voters should judge whether the leader they want can handle all the above without faltering.

Therefore, the encouraging stories unfolding in other parts of the world remind South Africans that in the coming elections, we need to elect leaders who pay special attention to the welfare of the people, who are accessible, and who can establish efficient communication with local bodies.

This approach can help build a more inclusive political environment in which citizens feel acknowledged and valued.

For our democracy to prevail, we must elect leaders who will dedicate themselves to serving the people and answering their critical needs.

Anilkumar Kesava Pillai is an ANC MPL, whip of the education and agriculture portfolio committees at the Bisho legislature, and a PEC member of the SACP (EC). He writes in his personal capacity.