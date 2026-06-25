OPINION | The importance of using archives to serve the broader community, not individual parties

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Current trends toward blending archivists and librarians into a single category risk undermining the distinct methodologies required in archival work, the writer says. Stock photo.

The theme adopted by the International Council on Archives for this year’s global celebration of archives is Archives for Justice.

This theme positions archives as spaces that promote justice for communities. It draws from the fundamental nature of archival records and emphasises the importance of accessibility in archival repositories worldwide.

However, when we consider the South African context, particularly the history of formerly marginalised communities, we are compelled to ask: Do archives truly provide justice? Can archives genuinely be regarded as spaces of justice?

Since the dawn of democracy, much has been said about the role of “people’s archives”.

Yet, an important question remains. What have we done to align archival repositories with the lived realities of ordinary people.

Today, the debate is no longer limited to physical access or geographical location. Advances in communication have bridged the divide between rural and urban communities. The challenge now is relevance and inclusivity.

A recent conversation with a colleague brought these issues into sharp focus when we spoke about transformation and institutional alignment. He challenged me directly: Who are you serving?

In his view, archivists risk remaining agents of apartheid-era systems, preserving an unbalanced past that continues to misrepresent the majority.

His critique was difficult to ignore. This perspective gains further weight when we consider revelations such as those presented in the documentary, The Trials of Winnie Mandela.

Former apartheid-era operative Paul Erasmus recounts the destruction of records, reportedly more than 900,000 files, by the Special Branch. These records could have contributed significantly to documenting the histories of marginalised communities.

Their destruction represents not just a loss of information, but a deliberate erasure of memory and identity.

The consequences of such actions continue to shape our archival landscape.

SA’s archival collections remain, in many respects, insufficiently transformed. While some records document the contributions of Africans, they are often framed within formal political movements.

These narratives tend to focus on resistance and political struggle, rather than the everyday experiences and injustices faced by the public.

Our history cannot be told through resistance alone. We must also examine the systems and actors behind oppression, the instigators, and understand their motivations through authentic records, rather than second-hand interpretations.

As many scholars have argued, apartheid archives reflect deep divisions and the dominance of minority perspectives. This raises a critical question: Are we still promoting minority-centered heritage at the expense of broader societal representation?

The project of decolonisation must extend beyond rhetoric. It must transform the heritage sector in tangible ways.

Archivists must ask themselves: What must we do to ensure that archival collections genuinely reflect the communities we serve?

Addressing this question requires not only institutional reform but also a profound shift in mindset. Oppressive regimes are often meticulous record keepers, but those archives that eventually find the space were selected carefully to serve their heritage and remain silent to the brutality of the past system.

To move forward, we must confront and dismantle systems of exclusion embedded within archival practice.

In this regard, oral history offers a powerful tool. The fragments of memory that remain within communities can still be preserved, documented and integrated into broader historical narratives.

Oral history can serve as a bridge, helping to reconstruct lost pasts and guide future research.

Justice within archives will only be realised through both collection transformation and intellectual transformation among archivists themselves.

It requires a deep understanding of the profession and its responsibilities.

Current trends toward blending archivists and librarians into a single category risk undermining the distinct methodologies required in archival work.

While collaboration is valuable, the disciplines are not identical.

At the same time, archives must embrace technological advancements. Digital tools and new systems offer unprecedented opportunities for access, preservation and engagement.

To resist transformation is, ultimately, to deny communities the justice they deserve.

As we reflect on this year’s theme, we are left with a pressing question: Are we ready to deliver justice through archives without being trapped by the injustices of the past?

The answer to this question will determine the future relevance of archives and whether they can truly serve as instruments of justice in a democratic society.

Sipho Zulu is the president of the Oral History Association of South Africa