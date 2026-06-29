EDITORIAL | Enyobeni 21 victims deserve a legacy of change

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The memories of losing so many young people remain fresh in our minds. Yet the question that confronts us today is whether the country has learnt anything from one of its darkest moments. File picture.

Friday marks four years since that eventful night where a “pens down” party at Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park turned tragic. What started as having fun by predominantly school children culminated in the death of 21 youngsters.

KuGompo City became the centre of global attention for all the wrong reasons as various media houses flocked to our shores to cover the story.

The memories of losing so many young people remain fresh in our minds. Yet the question that confronts us today is whether the country has learnt anything from one of its darkest moments.

As has become the custom in similar incidences, in the immediate aftermath of Enyobeni there was national outrage. Promises were made. Authorities pledged tighter enforcement of liquor laws, greater protection for minors and stronger oversight of entertainment venues. Public officials spoke of ensuring that such a tragedy would never happen again.

But four years later, evidence suggests that many of the conditions that contributed to the disaster remain stubbornly in place.

Underage drinking continues to be a concern. “Pens down” parties did not stop. As late as July last year KuGompo City registered yet another deadly incident at Nompumelelo township.

A group of youngsters walking to a tavern after a “pens down” party stumbled into the middle of a fight that left three people dead and several others hospitalised.

Taverns and liquor outlets operating outside regulations remain a reality in many communities, while questions have been raised of the roles parents and communities play in tackling underage drinking.

Law enforcement efforts are often sporadic, with inspections frequently occurring only after incidents have already happened. The gap between legislation and implementation remains wide.

Accountability has been another troubling lesson. While investigations were conducted and legal processes followed, many South Africans still feel that the full weight of responsibility has never been adequately confronted.

Instead of all stakeholders involved in the alcohol value chain working in tandem, investigations have been characterised by blame games which benefit no one.

Commemorations are important, but remembrance without reform serves little purpose. The true measure of what we have learnt lies not in annual tributes but in whether communities are safer, regulations are enforced and young people are offered better opportunities and protection.

Four years later, the answer is uncomfortable. Some lessons have been acknowledged, but too few have been fully acted upon.

The Enyobeni 21 deserve more than remembrance. They deserve a legacy of change.

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