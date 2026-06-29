READER LETTER | It’s not ‘the beautiful game’ for all

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The records speak for themselves in why rugby is more successful than football in SA.

Four Rugby World Cups and back-to-back wins with a mercurial but humble and people’s captain from the dusty streets of Gqeberha, Siya Kolisi.

The last two wins of the Webb Ellis Trophy have had such a unifying effect in the country and who can forget that amazing pass by Lukhanyo Am to Makazole Mapimpi in scoring the first try for the Boks in a World Cup final in 2019.

The persistent good outcomes in rugby at that level compared to football in SA is bothersome.

In football, we only have the class of 1996 winning the Africa Cup of Nations under Clive Barker but now we have been left as the also-rans.

One swallow does not signal summertime for sadly it has been topsy turvy since.

Some meticulous planning and strategising needs to be done.

Rugby has tournaments such as Craven Week and many other tournaments for the youth, notwithstanding the culture of world-class schools rugby in formerly only-white schools.

This tradition has been embraced by the townships’ lucky ones who do not have parents who can match the demands of some of these sought-after private institutions, and Kolisi is a perfect example.

Football is referred to as “the beautiful game”, but its failure to unite all South Africans leaves even the most optimistic among us disappointed.

Rugby unearths talent from all over the country, while for football, it appears to be mostly in Gauteng, Durban and the Western Cape.

The only academies they have for football belong to the larger clubs such as Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, and so on.

There is nothing to nurture and scout talent in the sorry Eastern Cape and other hard-done-by areas in the land.

It’s just a romantic notion that football appeals to all.

Until there is plan to really spread soccer development and not have our youth have to kowtow to Gauteng clubs, it won’t be such a beautiful game.

Having said that, I hope the current Bafana Bafana team continue to do well for the country. — Pat Kondile, via email