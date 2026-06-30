EDITORIAL | Winning war on underage drinking requires collective effort

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Liquorboard No To Underage Drinking Fun Run at the Beacon Bay Crossing Sunday morning. Picture: Randell Roskruge

Four years ago, KuGompo City was thrust into the global spotlight following the death of 21 young people at the Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park.

In spite of widespread speculation, there is still no clear answer as to what really killed those youngsters.

We thought the tragic incidence would strike fear into the hearts of many who witnessed or read about it. We were wrong.

Four years later, it is business as usual, especially in the townships.

At the weekend, our reporters visited Mdantsane, Nompumelelo, Mzamomhle and, of course, Scenery Park.

What they observed and heard was shocking.

Youngsters were seen openly consuming all sorts of alcoholic beverages including gin, ciders and brandy.

Drinking all night by some of the youngsters has become a routine, our team was told.

The youngest victim at Enyobeni was 13.

As if to say the current group is determined to be the worst, some of the children seen at NU1 at the weekend appeared to be as young as 10.

To compound matters, there are allegations that pupils at some schools even drank during lessons by pouring alcohol into cooldrink bottles.

What is driving these youngsters to such behaviour? Who is financing these bad habits?

It turns out, some parents and many of us adults are to blame.

A group of boys who had bought 48 beers and a bottle of brandy said they got money from their parents.

A 16-year-old girl, seen drinking gin, said her parents told her she could drink anytime she felt like it.

Equally worrying are revelations that children routinely paid adults R10 to buy alcohol on their behalf.

It is also adults that provide transportation to the so-called “pens-down” gatherings.

All of this conduct is not only immoral, but illegal.

What all these adults badly influencing children seem to ignore is the cost of alcohol abuse.

Alcohol contributes to violence, road accidents, risky sexual behaviour, poor academic performance and long-term health problems.

At least there is a glimmer of hope amid all this gloom.

One 16-year-old told our team she chose to listen to her mother and would not drink regardless of peer pressure.

We also salute the Eastern Cape Liquor Board for its determination to turn the tide, through various campaigns including the annual marathon.

Several responsible parents came along with their children to the weekend event to jointly say “no to underage drinking”.

We also applaud some licensed taverns that are reported to be refusing entry to underage children.

We hope the numbers of those among us doing good in fighting the scourge in our communities can be replicated.

Collectively we can win the war against underage drinking.