EDITORIAL | We must tackle entire value chain to defeat cable theft

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Repairing this damage costs millions of rand — money that could otherwise be invested in improving roads, expanding services, creating jobs and developing our communities. File photo

The destruction of public infrastructure in Buffalo City Metro is well documented.

Recent reports indicate that cable theft is increasing at an alarming rate.

Clearly this criminal behaviour is no longer simply an attack on infrastructure; it is an attack on our economy, our communities, and the dignity of every resident who depends on reliable electricity and internet connectivity.

Over the years, cable thieves have been targeting overhead electricity wires.

Of late, they have intensified removing manhole covers and digging trenches to reach buried cables.

Every stolen cable leaves a trail of damage.

Businesses lose productivity, schools, clinics and homes experience disruptions, traffic signals fail, and families are left without electricity.

Repairing this damage costs millions of rand — money that could otherwise be invested in improving roads, expanding services, creating jobs and developing our communities.

And every manhole left open exposes residents to serious injury and even death.

On Tuesday, we reported that several people in Southernwood have already fallen into the openings, some of which are filled with water and contain underground electrical infrastructure.

Luckily, no-one has been killed so far.

The financial cost and potential threat to life is only part of the story.

Cable theft undermines investor confidence, discourages economic growth and places additional strain on already stretched municipal resources.

While law enforcement agencies continue to make arrests, arrests alone will not solve this crisis.

Cable theft is sustained by organised criminals. There is an illicit market that profits from stolen copper.

The fact that live wires are cut with precision and no criminal is injured tells us that there are specialised people involved.

Addressing this challenge requires strong partnerships.

We must tackle the entire criminal value chain — from those who steal cables to those who buy, transport and recycle stolen materials.

The municipality, law enforcement, businesses, community organisations and residents all have an important role to play.

It does not help to continue pointing fingers at the municipality and, in turn, the authorities saying some manholes belong to telecommunications companies.

Community participation is equally important. Residents are often the first to notice suspicious activity near manholes.

Prompt reporting can prevent theft before significant damage occurs.

Buffalo City Metro has resilient communities that refuse to accept the destruction of public assets.

Together, we can send a clear message that infrastructure built for public benefit will not be surrendered to criminal syndicates.

The fight against cable theft is about more than protecting copper.

It is about protecting livelihoods, ensuring reliable service delivery and securing a better future for every resident of Buffalo City Metro.

Our infrastructure belongs to all of us. Protecting it is not only the responsibility of the municipality and corporates — it is the responsibility of every citizen.