SIPHIWO FUMBEZA | Enyobeni tragedy failure did not end at the tavern door

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The Enyobeni Tavern cordoned off by police after the June 2022 disaster

As SA awaits the formal inquest judgment scheduled for July 10, the national debate over accountability in the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy remains deeply contested.

While it may be legally convenient to isolate a single culprit, a closer examination of June 26 2022 reveals a convergence of failures spanning households, regulatory bodies and law enforcement within a system meant to protect children.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, speculation ranged from poisoned alcohol to counterfeit liquor.

Early reports identifying traces of methanol intensified fears that toxic substances were responsible.

However, testimony presented by state forensic pathologists rejected that narrative.

The official cause of death was determined to be crush asphyxia, caused by extreme overcrowding and insufficient ventilation.

The victims did not die from toxic ingestion but from lack of oxygen inside a dangerously packed venue.

It was meant to be a pens-down celebration marking the end of examinations and the beginning of freedom for young pupils.

Yet the events of that night raise a troubling question: when did a school milestone become inseparable from alcohol, particularly for minors?

In many communities, such celebrations have increasingly been linked to drinking culture.

What should have been supervised, youth-centred gatherings instead drifted into adult spaces with little intervention.

The absence of timely action whether by community members, authorities or guardians remains one of the most painful aspects of the tragedy.

In the days leading up to the inquest, attention has increasingly turned to the web of failures that allowed the tragedy to unfold — not only within state institutions, but within the community itself.

At the centre of the legal case remain the tavern owners, who, as licence holders, were entrusted with a clear obligation: to prevent underage entry, control the size of the crowd and ensure basic safety inside the venue.

Instead, the tavern became dangerously overcrowded, transforming a night of celebration into a fatal enclosure.

But the failure did not end at the tavern door.

Regulators such as the Eastern Cape Liquor Board are under pressure to explain whether meaningful oversight ever took place.

Questions persist about how a venue with known risks could continue operating without consistent inspection.

At the same time, the South African Police Service faces scrutiny over reports that complaints about underage drinking and activity at the venue had been raised prior to the incident, yet did not result in sustained intervention or visible policing on the night.

Municipal authorities, too, have come under the spotlight, with concerns about zoning compliance and whether the structure was suitable for its use as a crowded commercial venue.

Beyond institutional breakdowns, the tragedy has also forced difficult reflection within households and the community.

One cannot ignore the uncomfortable question that lingers: how do parents sleep with peace of mind when they do not truly know whether their children are still where they said they would be?

Several of the children left home under the belief or explanation that they were attending sleepovers, raising questions about how their whereabouts went unchecked through the night.

Attention has also turned to the home where some of the children were expected to gather, with concerns about the level of supervision before the incident.

At the same time, the nature of pens-down celebrations themselves has come under scrutiny.

In many communities, such events are closely associated with alcohol, raising a difficult question: what is a pens-down celebration if it is not centred around drinking, and why was there no meaningful intervention before the situation escalated?

The tragedy has also sparked an important debate about how the constitution is understood and applied when it comes to children.

Section 28 guarantees protection, care and that a child’s best interests are of paramount importance.

Yet there is growing concern that these rights are sometimes misunderstood as permitting unrestricted independence rather than being exercised within a framework of guidance and responsibility.

Constitutional protections are intended to shield children from harm, not to remove adult oversight.

When this balance is lost, children may find themselves in environments that place them at significant risk.

At the same time, the tragedy exposes the practical limits of enforcement in high-pressure environments.

While the law requires strict verification of age through identification, reality often presents a different picture.

In crowded venues, particularly those with limited security infrastructure, minors can bypass controls using borrowed IDs or by entering during peak surges.

This does not absolve licence holders of responsibility, but it highlights systemic gaps in enforcement.

The court will ultimately determine legal liability.

However, the broader picture suggests that the conditions leading to the tragedy were shaped by failures across multiple levels.

This does not imply equal legal blame for all involved, but it underscores how overlapping weaknesses within institutions, households and social norms can combine with devastating consequences.

While the immediate cause of death was the overcrowded tavern, which led to fatal suffocation, the deeper roots of the tragedy may lie much closer to home.

It raises difficult questions about parental oversight as to how children came to be out late at night in an unsupervised environment, and whether, long before the incident, there were gaps in guidance and control.

The uncomfortable reality is that some parents may not have had full awareness of their children’s whereabouts, pointing to vulnerabilities that existed well before that night.

As the country awaits the final judgment, the deeper challenge lies beyond the courtroom.

Preventing future tragedies will require stronger enforcement, active community involvement, and a clearer understanding of both rights and responsibilities.

The Enyobeni tragedy stands as a stark reminder that safeguarding children is not the duty of one institution alone, it is a collective obligation.

To place the full weight of blame solely on the tavern would be a narrow reading of a far more complex failure.

Long before that night, cracks had already formed within homes, within communities, and across institutions.

One cannot ignore the uncomfortable question that lingers: how do parents sleep with peace of mind when they do not truly know whether their children are still where they said they would be?

Siphiwo Fumbeza writes in his personal capacity.