EDITORIAL | We can all make a difference in Mandela Month and beyond

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Every July, South Africans from all walks of life pause to celebrate Mandela Month.

The celebration reaches its zenith on July 18 when we are joined by the global community in dedicating 67 minutes to serving others, reflecting the years Nelson Mandela devoted to the struggle for justice and equality.

One of those great lessons Mandela taught us is encapsulated in his words: “It’s in your hands to create a better world for all who live in it.”

This is a powerful reminder that building a better society is not the responsibility of a few; it belongs to each of us.

Our country faces a myriad of challenges.

The Daily Dispatch has documented how some mothers in the Eastern Cape have killed their children and later took their lives due to poverty.

SA remains one of the most unequal societies, having consistently recorded a Gini coefficient between 0.63 and 0.67.

This metric — where 0 represents perfect equality and 1 absolute inequality — reflects extreme disparities in SA.

The country’s unemployment rate stands at 32.7%, according to the first quarter of the 2026 Quarterly Labour Force Survey.

The Eastern Cape was the worst with an unemployment rate reaching 44.6%.

Addressing these problems needs all hands on the deck.

Whether we are leaders, employees, parents, students or community members, we all have the ability to make a positive difference.

Every act of kindness, every helping hand and every decision to uplift another person will go a long way in fighting poverty, unemployment and inequality.

Mandela Month is an opportunity to ask ourselves an important question: What will I do to make a difference?

The answer does not have to be grand. It may be mentoring a young person, supporting a local charity, volunteering your time, caring for the environment, or simply showing kindness to someone in need.

Small actions, when multiplied across communities, create meaningful and lasting change.

The phrase “It’s in Your Hands” reminds us that the future we want cannot be left to chance.

It is shaped by the choices we make every day.

By embracing the spirit of service and working together, we can honour Mandela’s legacy not only during this month but throughout the year.

As we commemorate Mandela Month, let us commit ourselves to making a positive impact wherever we are.

Let us move beyond symbolic gestures and embrace a deeper commitment to service.

Let us ask not only what we can do in 67 minutes, but what we can do over the next 67 days, the next 67 weeks, and beyond.

Together, we can build communities founded on dignity, equality, respect and hope.

The opportunity to create change is before us — and indeed, it is in our hands.