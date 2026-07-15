FRANKLY SPEAKING| Malema must account for alleged Khan connection

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“... whenever they talk, there are footprints left on phones. Even if they delete messages, we retrieve them.”

These words by General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during his appearance before the parliamentary ad hoc committee got the country talking in 2025.

The talking point was the discomfort which seemed to suddenly envelope the members of the ad hoc committee, particularly Julius Malema.

You could swear many cheating spouses around the country suddenly had nightmarish flashes of imagination after learning that their deleted messages could be so easily retrieved.

This level of anxiety was noticed not only in Malema’s demeanour during Mkhwanazi’s testimony but also during Fannie Masemola’s subsequent testimony.

The funniest part about this whole thing was how the country noticed it and talked about it openly.

It seemed people were waiting for the day when these deleted messages would be read out in full view of the country. No-one knew how soon it would be.

“General Mkhwanazi told us that you guys can search WhatsApps. Eh … including, eh … view once, and , eh … deleted WhatsApps, and all of that.

“Do you have equipment like that as SAPS or have you outsourced that responsibility to a private company, and if it’s a private company, whose company is that and how was that tender awarded?”

Malema asked this question with an unusual smile.

While he tried to infer that the reason for asking this question was some concern that such information could end up in the wrong hands, it was clear this was not his primary concern.

The revelations at the Madlanga Commission last week brought everything into stark relevance.

As the WhatsApp messages of General Feroz Khan were dissected before the commission, Malema’s name was repeatedly mentioned.

His relationships with Khan, tobacco industry players, and the behind-the-scenes machinations for self-interests were on display for all to see.

The nature of these revelations demonstrates Mkhwanazi’s allegations of the deep collusion between politicians and the police service, which have put this country at risk.

The alleged involvement of the EFF and Malema in the scheme to get former inspector-general Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe to lie to parliament is as serious as it gets.

If true, this represents the corruption of the entire parliamentary system for nefarious purposes, to serve the career interests of an individual.

This alleged breach is an expression of utter disrespect for the people of SA.

While the ordinary members of the EFF might say they were not aware of these activities, the parliamentarians have no excuse.

It is their duty to ensure they do not willingly or unwillingly partake in activities that betray the duty of parliamentary oversight.

Malema’s alleged attempt to obtain unauthorised intelligence regarding a criminal case involving him in the VBS scandal is itself scandalous.

The identification of the complainant in the case through alleged collusion is painful for South Africans to hear.

Too many whistleblowers have been killed in this country precisely because of this detestable act by people who pretend to be protectors of South Africans and their interests.

Both the high-level police officer, Khan, and the high-level politician, Malema, have displayed the highest level of betrayal of the trusted positions they hold in our society.

The alleged interference by Malema in Khan’s internal disciplinary action shows for the umpteenth time how South African politicians often engage in political interference.

While the Madlanga Commission started its work looking at the political interference of Senzo Mchunu in police work where he does not belong, it seems Malema was also involved in the same.

His militant stand against the activities of the likes of Mchunu has been exposed as mere acting for the sake of his buttered slice of bread.

There is absolutely nothing honourable about the activities of these politicians. They do not belong in parliament or anywhere near the government.

Malema must appear before the Madlanga Commission. His responding affidavit to the commission is not nearly enough.

The electronic trail of his activities must be further traced with vigour, and he must account for his actions.