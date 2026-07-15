READER LETTER | The stewards who killed it

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Years of ANC-led mismanagement, neglect and failure to support the East London Grand Prix Circuit have cost Buffalo City a major motorsport event, says the writer.

The blame for the devastating loss of the National Extreme Festival motor racing event lies squarely on the shoulders of Buffalo City Metro’s ANC leadership (DD July 14).

Their complete lack of support, coupled with a total absence of vision for the East London Grand Prix Circuit’s immense tourism potential, has resulted in the current condition of the track not meeting the required standards to host national events.

Despite the lack of support by BCM, Border Motorsport has done sterling work maintaining the historic track and its surrounds entirely at their own expense -- this despite the circuit operating as a public road for 90% of the time.

Border Motorsport have tried for almost 20 years to get a valid lease agreement in place with BCM and in August 2017, the council finally resolved that the lease should be for a 20-year period.

Yet, despite endless attempts by Border Motorsport to formalise the agreement, BCM has failed to sign it.

In 2022 the council, without any engagement with Border Motorsport, resolved to instead enter into a lease agreement with the BCM Development Agency.

Once again, despite exhaustive attempts by the club, the BCMDA has refused to sign.

For five years, Border Motorsport has tried endlessly to engage with both BCM and the BCMDA to no avail.

Adding insult to injury, the municipality charges them a lump annual lease fee which incurs interest penalties for paying it in monthly instalments -- all for a lease the city refuses to sign.

In a metro desperately fighting a declining economy, a competent leadership would view this historic track as a premier niche tourism asset.

They should be doing everything in their power to upgrade the facility, stimulate the hospitality sector, and generate massive economic spin-offs for local businesses and communities.

Instead, we are left with an administration that on the one hand claims they are “open to engaging with stakeholders should discussions be initiated” while on the other hand ignoring the knocking of Border Motorsport on their door for years.

One cannot expect a dying economy to recover under the stewardship of those who killed it.

In order to revitalise the economic and sporting tourism prospects of Buffalo City, a complete change of political leadership is necessary.

That change can be achieved through the ballot box on November 4. — Cllr Sue Bentley, DA Buffalo City Caucus Leader