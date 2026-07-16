DISPATCH DIALOGUES| Many shifts under way as we head to polls in November

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It is common knowledge that South African democracy is experiencing a major transition.

This has been marked by several changes, including:

The internal conflicts within the tripartite alliance, which were crucial in ending white minority rule and helping SA become a democracy;

The once powerful trade union federation, Cosatu, now facing serious issues from its affiliates due to different political views;

The ANC’s internal divisions;

The emergence of small parties that pose a threat to mainstream political parties;

The impact of social media;

The decline of the left front; and

The return of tribal politics.

Undoubtedly, the coming local election is going to provide a bigger canvas to witness the manifestation of all these changes.

Many South Africans feel disconnected from the decisions being made and often ask how these decisions affect their daily lives.

Elections are the clearest test of South Africa's shifting politics and the only way to stop frustration from turning into apathy is to vote. Picture: (SIVENATHI GOSA)

This alienation might result in a mounting sense of frustration and a desire to refrain from the democratic process, including voting, which is the only instrument the common people have to exercise to sustain effective governance and improved living conditions.

For democracy and its institutions to function effectively in any nation, it is essential for all citizens to view current political events from the perspective of the average citizen.

Recent by-elections and other political developments are certainly pointing towards a paradigm shift in the current political scenario across SA.

Any political students can affirm that the happenings in the Eastern Cape are certainly similar to the rest of the country, except provinces like KwaZulu-Natal demonstrate a slightly different picture because of their powerful traditional backgrounds.

Despite mentioning the national issues and happenings, this article is going to focus largely on the province of the Eastern Cape.

The by-elections are a good way to see how political groups are doing, and it’s interesting to look at the political picture that is starting to form.

The ANC is still the party of choice for most voters, except in areas with many white and coloured voters.

The party kept most of its traditional bastion wards, especially in rural areas and townships in the Eastern Cape.

Even though the ANC had to confront many organisational problems in rural areas, it was able to hold its advantage at between 60% and 80%.

This shows that voters in these areas were very loyal and that the ANC’s campaign methods worked well.

Despite having service delivery challenges, they remain a dependable voting base for the ANC and are certainly demonstrating the continuation of historical trends.

Another inference these by-elections point to is the fact that despite having several community awareness campaigns, both rural and urban areas are struggling to address voter apathy.

One of the fundamental pillars of the success of constitutional democracy is the degree of participation by the voters in elections.

Analysing the trend of voter participation over the past decades raises the issue of a system where voters sometimes cannot choose their desired candidate or influence the recall of an elected representative, even if that representative fails in service delivery, and this also negatively affects voter turnout.

In the by-elections, the Patriotic Alliance (PA) achieved notable success.

Recent results make it very evident that the PA’s structural flaws have no bearing on its electoral success.

The notable performance of the SACP in the Alfred Nzo district is another important political event in the recent by-elections.

Since the party began contesting elections, it has won less than 5% of the votes in most by-elections.

However, in Alfred Nzo, the party achieved 12% of the total votes cast, becoming the second-highest vote recipient after the ANC.

This development raises unforeseen speculations in the ever-changing political landscape of SA, where alliance politics has dominated over the years.

Characterising the situation as a division between the ANC and SACP is an inaccurate portrayal.

SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila announced earlier this year that the party would contest the upcoming 2026 local government elections. Picture: SOWETAN (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Instead, it should be viewed from a different perspective, where voters can explore new options without abandoning their historical political beliefs and practices.

According to political pundits, obtaining 10% of votes in elections marks the significance of that party in the political spectrum.

Other democracies such as Germany and New Zealand and many other nations have a benchmark of a fixed minimum 5% vote share considered as a threshold, but SA does not have a fixed threshold.

But whichever yardstick we used to measure the impact and influence of a political party, the SACP’s performance cannot go unnoticed.

The new political journey adopted by the SACP will undoubtedly face challenges.

A historical pact that was based on pragmatic solutions and tested ideologies, along with unique dual membership options, has transformed into an entirely different political situation that cannot be free from problems.

In the current political scenario, where both parties are determined to adhere to their resolutions, this situation will adversely affect the future of the tripartite alliance and pose a serious threat to the survival of the collective programmes of the mass democratic movements.

But in politics, apart from a “yes” and “no” response, there is a third option that can be inclusive of the two responses.

While maintaining independence within the alliance, create a common front where both parties need to compromise not on ideologies but on the management of public affairs in terms of policy formations, deployment and governance.

Still honouring decades-long conference resolutions, both parties can allow their counterparts to move without damaging their political relevance but agree on common minimum programmes with detailed plans that can address the current impasse more effectively.

The EFF has been present on the South African political front for more than a decade.

During its early years of operation, the EFF was able to entice a substantial voter base.

Unfortunately, recently, the party has been facing political stagnation, as evident from the 2019 and 2021 election results.

The turmoil the party has faced in the last few years has affected its performance.

Political history clearly shows that parties and their functionality often revolve around a single leader or the caucus surrounding that leader.

This can face structural risks that seriously weaken the party’s influence and growth, especially when there isn’t a clear plan to mobilise membership based on a cohesive vision for the future.

Political parties' posters. Picture: (FILE)

The DA’s strength has always revolved around its white voter base and pockets of coloured voters.

The party’s strength among white voters remains substantial; however, it is currently facing significant challenges from the PA within the coloured community.

Recent by-elections in the province show that the DA is losing many wards to the PA.

Though there are areas where the PA is making inroads on ANC votes, the biggest losers are the DA.

This setback significantly undermines the DA’s efforts and ambitions to gain a substantial share of coloured voters.

A few years back, the DA had a concerted plan to attract African voters, especially from the former Transkei and Ciskei regions.

The top provincial leadership of the DA also adopted this approach, with an African person leading the province.

But even an ordinary person could understand that the dominant force within DA did not really support that strategy, and several leaders coming from African origins abandoned the party.

The current situation likely haunts the DA due to its neglect and near abandonment of a political strategy aimed at integrating Africans into mainstream leadership, beyond mere tokenism.

The surprising triumph of the MK in the last general elections was undergirded by the popular backing of former president Jacob Zuma, the party’s symbolic moniker and populist appeal.

But the lack of an elected structure is creating a dependency on one person, exposing the party’s weaknesses and inability to use its many elected leaders in parliament and provincial legislatures.

The MK party’s operations in the Eastern Cape reflect its ongoing struggle to make inroads in the province.

In national elections, the UDM has historically seen a decline.

Despite significant efforts to stop this trend and increase public awareness, the party has yet to make substantial progress.

The PAC is still having trouble gaining significant electoral support, even after switching from supporting the purist Africanist philosophy to pragmatic GNU politics.

The position of the new emerging parties, including Action SA, is similar; they are managing only to occupy the space previously held by the nation’s bigger political organisations rather than establishing their own political space.

As we approach the upcoming election cycle, it will be intriguing to observe how these shifts may impact public perception and voter turnout.

Anilkumar Kesava Pillai is an ANC MPL, whip of the education and agriculture portfolio committees at the Bisho legislature, and a PEC member of the SACP (EC). He writes in his personal capacity.