EDITORIAL | Those withholding pensions deductions must be sanctioned

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Dozens of municipalities have failed to pay over pension deductions taken from workers' salaries, putting thousands of employees' retirement savings at risk. Picture: 123RF

An employer’s obligation to pay pension deductions made from staff salaries to a designated pension fund seems obvious.

An employee makes the salary sacrifice to guarantee a financially secure retirement for themselves and their families.

Any failure to pay the deducted amounts across to the funds amounts to fraud or downright theft by the employer.

But, in SA, dozens of municipalities do exactly that.

According to finance minister Enoch Godongwana, 69 municipalities are in serial default and owe pension funds some R1.7bn they have deducted from municipal employees’ salaries.

In doing so, they have put at risk, not just the pension funds, but the future retirement of thousands of workers.

The Supreme Court of Appeal ruled some six years ago that an employer does not enjoy a discretion when it comes to paying deducted money to pension funds.

In that case, the financially troubled SA Post Office tried to claim that it had the discretion to “prioritise creditors” and that its pension fund was bottom of its list.

The SCA ruled that the post office’s obligations in this regard could not simply be “extinguished or deferred” because it was broke.

The National Treasury and the finance department have been supine for years in the face of this serial fraud by dozens of municipalities.

It is not simply that they are ignoring the stipulations in the Municipal Finance Management Act.

They are behaving in an overtly unlawful manner and have faced zero consequences.

Godongwana has clearly had enough. Municipal mismanagement doesn’t just affect residents who daily battle poor service delivery.

It affects other state entities to whom these municipal entities owe billions.

National electricity supplier Eskom and water boards have been brought to their knees by municipal default.

The minister points out that municipalities owed R3.4bn in interest alone to Eskom and R1.21bn to water boards.

He, and the National Treasury, have been criticised for withholding R13.5bn in equitable share from the 69 serial defaulters, which the critics say will plunge these municipalities deeper into the financial abyss. But what else was he to do?

The withheld funds will be redirected to municipal creditors.

It seems drastic but how else can the minister safeguard electricity, water and pensions?

The national government must now also come up with ways of visiting consequences on the politicians and administrative staff that have, for years, mismanaged these municipalities.

Failure to pay pension contributions is a breach of their fiduciary duties and it is time that those responsible for it face appropriate sanction.

As Godongwana himself said: It cannot be business as usual.