MPHUTHUMI NTABENI | Ecological restoration and historical justice go hand in hand

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The news of a major investment in land restoration through a partnership between the government and multinational corporations came as I was finalising the proofreading of my forthcoming book.

Though the book is primarily about the formation of amaRharhabe, it also deals deeply with the history of the so-called Zuurveld, the land over which Rharhabe fought a succession of wars.

First against the Khoekhoe and San, and later against the Trekboers, whose eastward expansion made that contest even bloodier.

Among those who suffered most from the clearing of the Zuurveld was Rharhabe’s progenies, amaNdlambe and amaNgqika, whose people bore the full force of British military aggression.

Even more tragic was the fate of amaNgqunukhwebe.

Their leader, Nkosi Chungwa, was murdered by British forces in eMathyolweni, near eNqadu — today known as Addo — when he was already an old and half-blind man.

He was shot at point-blank range with the same indifference one reserves for a stray animal.

I recall these histories not to provoke anger but to remind us that land in SA is far more than an economic asset or legal possession.

It is the repository of memory, identity, ecological stewardship and historical justice.

The land question cannot therefore be reduced to title deeds, compensation or market transactions because it is fundamentally about repairing the fractured relationship between people and place.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the Eastern Cape, whose landscape bears witness to centuries of dispossession, resistance and survival.

The valleys of Nxuba and Qhagiwa, the Great Fish and Sundays Rivers, stretching as far as Xelekwa, the Gamtoos, are not merely geographical features but historical and cultural archives.

They are also home to the Albany Thicket, one of SA’s richest and most endangered ecosystems, whose fate illustrates that the struggle over land is simultaneously ecological, cultural and political.

The Albany Thicket, comprising more than 1,500 plant species, including the remarkable spekboom, reminds us that land is not only inherited from our ancestors but borrowed from future generations.

Spekboom’s extraordinary ability to store carbon, retain soil, stabilise riverbanks and improve water retention demonstrates that healthy landscapes sustain both people and climate resilience.

The ambitious restoration project to replant millions of spekboom shrubs across degraded Eastern Cape landscapes offers a compelling model of what land restoration can achieve: ecological recovery, climate adaptation and thousands of sustainable livelihoods in one of SA’s poorest provinces.

This environmental restoration is therefore most welcome, even though it is not sufficient on its own.

Just as political restitution cannot succeed without acknowledging historical dispossession, ecological restoration cannot succeed without restoring the human relationship with the land.

Rharhabe himself would probably have expanded further west into what is today the Western Cape had his people not suffered devastating snake bites in the Knysna forests.

They also wisely recognised that their staple crops, such as barley, could not flourish beyond Xelekwa.

Hence the laughter and shaking of heads among amaXhosa when they first watched British 1820 Settlers planting wheat that rusted before it could be harvested.

They possessed generations of indigenous ecological knowledge that colonialism did its utmost to destroy.

The decades of overgrazing, soil erosion and habitat destruction that followed were not simply environmental failures.

They reflected the collapse of indigenous systems of stewardship that understood communal grazing, transhumance biodiversity and sustainable land use.

Hence their seasonal nomadic pastoralism which the European settlers took for an invitation for land invasion through so-called Empty Land mentality.

Reviving these traditions is every bit as important as planting new vegetation.

Literature helps illuminate these realities because it reveals the emotional and moral dimensions that legal and political debates often overlook.

It reminds us that the land carries grief, memory and identity that must also be restored.

Throughout the Eastern Cape, the hills, rivers and valleys preserve the memories of conquest, forced removals, frontier wars and ancestral belonging.

The land is therefore much more than territory but a living archive of human experience.

Neither romantic nostalgia nor purely technocratic solutions can resolve a problem created through centuries of colonial conquest and apartheid dispossession.

Genuine restitution requires recognising that communities were separated not only from productive farmland but also from ancestral graves, sacred sites, ecological knowledge and cultural identity.

Repairing these ruptures demands both historical honesty and ecological responsibility.

The Eastern Cape illustrates this relationship vividly.

The same landscapes scarred by colonial expansion are now threatened by climate change, biodiversity loss and environmental degradation.

Initiatives such as the Albany Thicket restoration demonstrate that land reform and environmental conservation need not be competing agendas.

Properly conceived, they reinforce one another by restoring ecosystems, creating employment, strengthening rural economies and rebuilding communities’ sense of stewardship over the land.

Ultimately, SA’s land question is a question of belonging.

The nation cannot build a shared future by treating land solely as property; it must also recognise it as history, memory and ecological inheritance.

The restoration of landscapes such as the Albany Thicket offers a powerful metaphor for national renewal.

Just as degraded ecosystems require patient restoration rather than exploitation, so too do the relationships between people, history and the land itself.

In that sense, ecological restoration and historical justice are inseparable, and nowhere is this more evident than in the Eastern Cape, where the healing of the land and the healing of its people remain profoundly intertwined.

Mphuthumi Ntabeni is a Komani-born writer