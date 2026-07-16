OPINION | SA must live by principles enshrined in constitution on ethical public administration

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

04/06/2026 A pothole on the road in Sebokeng, Vaal. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi

SA’s constitutional democracy was founded on the promise that public administration would never again become an instrument of patronage, exclusion and inefficiency.

Section 195 of the constitution provides a clear moral and administrative compass for the public service.

It demands professional ethics, efficient use of resources, accountability, transparency, fairness, responsiveness and merit-based public administration.

Three decades into democracy, many South Africans are asking an uncomfortable question: what happened to these constitutional principles?

The daily reality experienced by millions of citizens suggests that Section 195 has become more of an aspiration than an operational standard.

Across municipalities, provincial departments and some national institutions, service delivery failures have become commonplace.

Roads deteriorate, water systems fail, electricity infrastructure collapses, financial mismanagement recurs, and communities increasingly resort to protest, simply to receive basic services guaranteed by the constitution.

The crisis is not merely administrative; it is fundamentally a crisis of ethical leadership.

Leadership within the public sector should embody integrity, accountability and stewardship.

Instead, too many institutions have become characterised by instability, frequent changes in leadership, politicised appointments and weakened institutional capacity.

Competence has too often been overshadowed by political considerations, while experienced professionals leave the public service, taking valuable institutional memory with them.

Professional public administration depends on capable people appointed because of their skills, qualifications and commitment to serving the public interest.

Where merit is compromised, institutional performance inevitably suffers.

Equally concerning is the erosion of accountability.

SA has no shortage of investigative reports, forensic audits or oversight institutions.

The challenge lies in ensuring that findings lead to meaningful consequences.

Without consistent accountability, misconduct becomes normalised and public confidence in the government steadily declines.

The constitutional principles contained in Section 195 are interconnected.

Professional ethics support accountability. Accountability strengthens transparency.

Transparency builds public trust. Trust enables effective governance.

When one principle weakens, the others begin to unravel.

The consequences extend beyond government itself.

Poor administration discourages investment, limits economic growth, increases unemployment and deepens inequality.

Businesses cannot thrive where infrastructure is unreliable.

Communities cannot prosper where local government fails to deliver essential services.

Young people lose faith in democratic institutions when promises remain unfulfilled.

It would be inaccurate to suggest that every public institution has failed.

SA continues to benefit from dedicated public servants who work under extremely difficult conditions and remain committed to serving their communities.

Their professionalism demonstrates that constitutional governance remains possible when leadership, ethics and competence are prioritised.

However, isolated excellence cannot compensate for systemic weaknesses.

The phrase “failed state” is often used in public debate, but SA has not crossed that threshold.

The country retains functioning constitutional institutions, an independent judiciary, a vibrant civil society and a free media.

Nevertheless, persistent governance failures should serve as a serious warning.

If ethical leadership continues to deteriorate, professional administration remains undervalued and accountability is inconsistently enforced, the country’s institutional resilience will be progressively weakened.

The solution does not require constitutional amendments.

The constitution already provides the blueprint.

What is required is unwavering political will to implement Section 195 in both letter and spirit.

This means appointing competent professionals through transparent and merit-based processes, protecting the political neutrality of the public service, strengthening consequence management, investing in leadership development, restoring institutional professionalism and cultivating a culture where public office is understood as a public trust rather than a personal entitlement.

SA’s greatest governance challenge is not the absence of principles.

The principles are clearly written into the constitution.

The challenge is finding leaders prepared to live by them consistently.

History will not judge us by the elegance of our constitutional provisions but by whether we honoured them.

Section 195 remains one of the most visionary statements on democratic governance ever adopted in SA.

Its betrayal is not merely an administrative failure; it is a betrayal of the citizens whom the constitution exists to serve.

Dr Vuyani Goodman Langa, teaching development specialist, Walter Sisulu. He writes in his personal capacity as an independent political analyst, and the views expressed are those of the author, not those of the institution he represents.