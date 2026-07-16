READER LETTER | Let’s put potholes in the past

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Potholes are taking a heavy toll on tyres and wheel alignments in BCM. Drivers attempting to dodge the broken patches pose a serious threat to other drivers.

I am one of several thousands of road users who have to endure the state of our roads on a daily basis.

We have to weave and swerve to avoid potholes all over the city’s suburbs.

It is no longer a case of just wishing potholes would get filled, though.

These roads, which we have little option but to travel on each day, are becoming a very real danger to those who use them.

They need to be resurfaced. They must be able to withstand the impact of the vehicles that move on them — from small motorbikes to heavy trucks — because they are supposed to last for 10 years minimum. This means that using high-quality and durable material makes sense.

I don’t understand how we can just sit back and allow this metro and government to watch our roads become death traps and daily hazards for families all concerned.

We just complain and complain and complain, and yet nothing changes, nothing gets done to rectify this deadly situation.

Road markings are neglected wherever I go.

In fact, many road markings have completely disappeared.

These issues have been ongoing for years.

As rate- and taxpayers, we actually have the right to hold the relevant authorities responsible for the neglect, because they are disregarding our safety on the metro’s roads.

I don’t feel I am alone when I say I’m tired of asking for these roads to be repaired properly and maintained.

That is why asking has now become demanding.

BCM and other road authorities, we demand that addressing the shocking state of the roads in this city be placed among the highest priorities as a preventive life-saving measure.

Enough is enough! Buffalo City Metro and ward counsellors from all parties concerned, please get your act together.

Let’s make this issue a thing of the past. — Marius Sardinha, Beacon Bay