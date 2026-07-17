EDITORIAL | Rassie’s approach to team building a model for others to follow

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The introduction of rugby’s Nations Championship was geared towards maximising preparations for the World Cup, though the organisers have never formally confirmed that.

Several coaches, including Springbok mentor Rassie Erasmus, knew the newest competition would serve as an ideal measure of their teams’ readiness for the 2027 showpiece in Australia.

From an SA angle, Erasmus has demonstrated this by his astute selection of players as the competition enters the third round, with the Boks playing Wales in Durban on Saturday.

Renowned for his planning, Erasmus has blooded youth with experience for the clash, continuing the mission he started against Scotland last week.

At least four players will make their Springbok debuts against Wales, with Stormers lock Ruben van Heerden among the highly touted debutants, joined by Carlu Sadie, Jaco Williams and Vusi Moyo.

This is not based on overlooking the danger posed by Wales, who are still in a rebuilding phase, although they kicked off their Nations Championship campaign with a morale- boosting 39-24 victory over Fiji.

While they crashed to a 35-21 defeat to Argentina in South America, they remain a dangerous side who are expected to be doubly motivated to break their losing streak against the World Cup champions.

Obviously the 73-0 drubbing in their own Cardiff backyard last year is still fresh in their minds and they will look to gain some measure of revenge.

The fact that they once got the better of Springboks when they won 13-12 in Bloemfontein in 2022 will be another motivator that they can spring an upset which would serve as a catalyst in the rebuilding mission.

But with every talented rugby player given an opportunity to showcase his talent by Erasmus, we can expect fierce competition from the new caps.

Moyo said as much when he described his selection as a surreal moment as his mind was still getting used it.

With the Junior Boks doing wonders in the U20 World Championship after their stirring come-from-behind 53-37 victory over England on Monday, there is no denying that rugby is the beacon of hope in the SA sporting landscape.

The win will give them hope of defending the title when they face France on the same day as Springboks-Wales clash with their eyes not missing the proceedings in Durban, aware that they also stand a chance to be part of the squad when Erasmus makes his final World Cup selection.

Talk about a synergy which other national teams should be encouraged to follow.