INSIGHT| Foreign labour which helped to build SA now considered persona non grata

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South Africa did not become an industrial economy in isolation.

The mines that financed the modern state, the railways that connected its economy and the industries that sustained its growth were built through the labour of Africans drawn from across the continent.

Migrant labour was not incidental to South Africa’s development. It was one of its foundations.

The country’s political economy was deliberately organised around the movement of African labour, while denying that labour political rights, economic security and human dignity.

It is, therefore, historically ironic that those whose labour helped build South Africa are now increasingly portrayed as strangers to the very economy they helped create.

The frustration driving today’s anti-immigration protests is understandable.

Millions face unemployment, poverty and collapsing public services. Yet legitimate anger does not automatically produce a correct political diagnosis.

The central question is whether public anger is being directed at the structures that produce these conditions or at people who are themselves caught within them.

South Africa’s social crisis was not created by immigrants. It is rooted in an economic order that has concentrated wealth while exposing millions to insecurity.

Capital has never recognised nationality. It seeks labour that is cheaper, more vulnerable and easier to exploit, whether that labour comes from Lusikisiki, Harare or Kinshasa.

Redirecting popular anger towards immigrants therefore does not confront exploitation. It merely turns one section of the vulnerable against another while the underlying structures of inequality remain untouched.

This is a classic example of displaced class antagonism.

Throughout history, systems of exploitation have survived by encouraging divisions among those who share common material interests.

When workers begin to see one another as the problem, rather than the economic arrangements that impoverish them all, solidarity gives way to suspicion and economic power escapes accountability.

Pan Africanism exposes a further contradiction. Africa’s borders were imposed through colonial conquest to divide African societies and facilitate extraction.

To mobilise Africans against fellow Africans in defence of those colonial boundaries, while capital continues to move freely across the continent, reproduces one of colonialism’s most enduring political successes.

It transforms the victims of imperial domination into defenders of its logic.

Equally concerning is the growing collapse of the distinction between lawful law enforcement and mob justice.

South Africa is a constitutional democracy founded on human dignity, equality, freedom and the rule of law.

Immigration enforcement is not a function delegated to private citizens or organised movements.

It is exercised through institutions established by law and constrained by constitutional safeguards designed to prevent arbitrary exercises of power.

No citizen has the legal authority to stop people in the street, demand immigration documents or determine who may remain in the country. Those powers belong to the state.

Once organised groups begin exercising them for themselves, constitutional government begins to give way to vigilantism.

History demonstrates that mob justice rarely remains confined to its original target.

Once society accepts that crowds may determine who belongs without legal process, the same logic inevitably threatens anyone whom the crowd regards as undesirable.

The public messaging surrounding some anti-immigration movements reveals another contradiction.

Their leaders often insist that they oppose only illegal immigration and publicly reject violence. Yet their conduct frequently tells a different story.

In practice, lawful status often becomes irrelevant.

Foreign nationality alone becomes sufficient grounds for intimidation, harassment or expulsion, with little attempt to distinguish between documented and undocumented migrants through lawful procedures.

If legality is truly the concern, then legality must govern both the objective and the method. Due process cannot be defended in theory while being abandoned in practice.

Once private citizens assume the powers of the police and immigration authorities, the campaign no longer defends the law. It places itself outside it.

Equally troubling is the tendency to associate criminality with particular migrant communities.

Criminal conduct should never be excused, regardless of who commits it. However, neither should crime be transformed into a hereditary characteristic of an entire nationality.

South Africa’s organised criminal economy operates through complex networks involving citizens, foreign nationals, corrupt officials and commercial actors.

Crime is sustained by collaboration across national and racial lines, not by the existence of one nationality alone.

To reduce criminality to foreignness is to replace evidence with prejudice and analysis with political convenience.

This is not an argument against immigration enforcement. Every sovereign state has both the authority and the responsibility to regulate migration and enforce its laws.

The issue is whether enforcement takes place through constitutional institutions or through the arbitrary actions of organised groups.

The rule of law exists precisely to prevent justice from becoming whatever the loudest crowd decides it should be.

Ultimately, the politics underpinning these campaigns is reactionary. It substitutes ethnic identity for material analysis, nationalism for solidarity and suspicion for constitutional accountability.

It divides those who share common conditions of hardship while leaving untouched the structures that reproduce poverty and inequality.

When the poor are persuaded to police the poor, entrenched economic power requires no defence.

It simply watches as those who endure the same conditions turn against one another instead of confronting the forces that shape their shared reality.

South Africa’s future will not be secured through vigilantism or ethnic chauvinism. It will be secured by defending constitutional democracy, confronting structural inequality and reclaiming the Pan African principle that justice cannot be built upon the exclusion of fellow Africans, but upon the equal dignity of all who live under the protection of the law.

Mawande Mnqayi is a member of the ANC in Sicelo Mhlauli branch ward 25 in Dr WB Rubusana Region and deputy chair of Cosatu in KuGompo City. He writes in his personal capacity