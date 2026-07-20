OPINION | R1.2bn for BCM despite ongoing defiance

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Senior administrative officials in the Buffalo City Metro are reportedly resisting the work of the national intervention team sent in to improve the troubled and inefficient municipality.

Eastern Cape co-operative governance & traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams last week told Cogta deputy minister Dr Dickson Masemola that the resistance to Masemola’s intervention initiative was so strong that the high-level team of experts had been unable to perform their duties optimally.

When he initiated the intervention, Masemola had indicated that it was BCM’s final chance to avoid collapse.

The support team was supposed to facilitate a co-ordinated path towards recovery, stability and improved service delivery.

There can be little doubt the intervention was necessary and urgent. BCM and its entities, including the utterly hopeless Buffalo City Metro Development Agency, have proved themselves incapable and unwilling to contain unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

Over some years, BCM has clocked up irregular and wasteful spending of R11bn and R6.6bn respectively.

Not surprisingly, this inability to run its finances sensibly has translated into a complete incapacity to actually deliver services to the almost one million people living within its municipal borders.

Williams’ revelations over the “incompetent” management’s persistent defiance of the intervention team’s activities suggest BCM’s senior management is not interested in good governance.

It is therefore nothing short of astounding that National Treasury has allowed BCM to access its R1.2bn equitable share allocation after initially withholding it because of the municipality’s incompetence and persistent breach of legislation.

One wonders how BCM convinced National Treasury that it would address these historical failings when its senior management so shoddily treated the national team sent to do exactly that.

It is time Masemola and finance MEC Enoch Godongwana communicated over BCM’s persistent legal breaches and the fact that this is most unlikely to change no matter what undertakings were given.

Masemola last week said the intervention team had found serious problems including an operating deficit, a rising debtors’ book, major irregular expenditure, weaknesses in billing and revenue management, serious water and sanitation failures, vulnerability in the electricity network, procurement weaknesses, fragmented ICT systems, and severe technical and institutional capacity constraints.

None of this is new. As the deputy minister pointed out, BCM has, for many years, ignored oversight processes, audit findings, support initiatives and stakeholder engagements.

Those that are resisting improved governance need to be identified and fired.

Until this happens, National Treasury is naïve to believe municipal governance will improve.

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