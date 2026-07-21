THAMI DICKSON | Voters must reject empty rhetoric and demand real solutions in coming elections

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Unrepaired potholes are just one of the signs of municipal failure

Thirty years into democracy, SA should by now have strong, well-functioning municipalities serving as a powerful instrument for community development and local economic growth.

Unfortunately, the local government sphere remains perpetually weak, having never fully matured into a strong, accountable and effective system of governance that is capable of meeting the development needs of communities.

That noble vision that underpinned the first democratic municipal elections on November 1 1995 is no longer there in many municipalities.

Despite some notable gains in the provision of basic services here and there, it is evident that the local government system has failed to produce strong, effective and sustainable municipalities.

Currently, many municipalities are languishing in persistent dysfunction, seemingly existing only to serve the interests of political elites and corruption networks rather than the communities they were established to serve.

The recent report from auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke on municipalities, provides a devastating truth that we may not be ready to admit, that local government elections have become a hollow democratic ritual performed over the ruins of collapsed municipal institutions.

The AG report disturbingly reveals that only 39 out of SA’s 257 municipalities obtained clean audits.

A clean audit is the basic standard of sound financial management, where financial records are credible and clearly demonstrate that public funds have been spent lawfully and for their intended purposes.

Yet an alarming 218 municipalities failed to provide adequate evidence of how billions of rand entrusted to them by taxpayers were spent.

How can so many municipalities continue to fail so dismally at meeting even the most basic standards of governance?

Municipalities receive substantial funding to deliver essential services to poor and vulnerable communities, many of whom depend entirely on the state for survival.

Yet much of this funding is either unaccounted for or unspent and returned to the National Treasury, because numerous municipalities lack the basic capacity to plan, manage and implement critical infrastructure projects.

The consequences are both cruel and shameful, as rural communities are left to share with animals drinking water from dirty rivers, yet money was made available to provide clean water.

Take the Eastern Cape for instance, where both of its metros, Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay, received qualified audit opinions with material findings.

This means the auditor-general found their financial records were so badly managed that it was difficult to determine whether public funds entrusted to them were spent honestly, lawfully or efficiently.

The material findings are particularly worrying because they point to the breaking of legislation, such as supply chain management regulations and the Municipal Finance Management Act. This is totally ridiculous.

These are not small, struggling rural councils operating on shoestring budgets.

They are primary economic engines in this province, with the largest tax bases and highest concentration of industries.

Their annual budgets run into billions of rand, yet financial mismanagement remains rampant due to a catastrophic lack of professional competences.

The worst is that these two metros have highly paid finance teams, yet they spend millions on consultants to prepare their financial statements, and still failed to produce accurate financial records.

To mismanage public funds at this grand scale in a province so burdened by deep socioeconomic challenges should be criminalised really.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana did well to finally crack the whip, withholding billions of rand from municipalities that repeatedly flout financial management requirements.

It is reckless to keep pouring taxpayers’ money into bottomless pits of municipal dysfunction.

This auditor-general’s report should outrage taxpayers and voters.

It should force us to ask difficult but necessary questions about the state of local government and the effectiveness of our democratic processes.

Is it not futile to keep voting if local government elections are still not producing credible municipal institutions?

What is the value of voting if municipalities remain stuck in perpetual dysfunction?

The November 4 election is an opportunity to do things differently.

It can’t be business as usual. It must become a turning point in local government, where voters decisively reject empty rhetoric and demand real solutions.

Municipalities need a new generation of selfless, ethical and capacitated councillors who understand governance and management of public resources.

Above all, they must be committed to serving their communities rather than advancing personal or political interests.

Otherwise, elections will continue reproducing the same dysfunctional municipalities, which can no longer justify the continued existence of the local government sphere in its current form.

Thami Dickson is a media professional and commentator on African affairs.

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