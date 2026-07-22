AYANDA JAM | Elections must mark beginning of fixing local government

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04/06/2026 A pothole on the road in Sebokeng, Vaal. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi

The 1994 democratic breakthrough brought about a constitutional and participatory democracy from a dark history of apartheid and colonialism.

Constitutional democracy proposes that the constitution is the supreme law of the land.

Participatory democracy means that citizens participate in the democratic system by electing representatives to make laws and conduct oversight over the executive.

SA citizens will once again participate in the democratic process through the ballot during the local government elections in November.

The elections will determine who will be governing our municipalities.

In previous years, voting was influenced by election manifestos and ideological orientation of the contesting political parties.

Today, local government elections are also influenced by populism and opportunism.

There are a growing number of political parties contesting local government elections that do not really offer any clear political ideology.

The number of independent candidates is growing with every election.

Some of these independent candidates could not make it through their political party processes and decided to go it alone.

Local government is the most important sphere because it is closest to the people.

It is this sphere that is responsible for the delivery of basic services.

It is local government that must provide water and sanitation, electricity, refuse removal, maintenance of municipal roads and drive local economic development.

It is therefore important that communities are clear on who must lead local government post the November elections.

In the previous local government elections, voters did not opt for a decisive majority for one party in many metropolitan municipalities, including Nelson Mandela Bay.

As a result, these municipalities are governed through coalition arrangements.

It is projected that the same will happen in Buffalo City Metro post November.

It must be said that this is not the ideal situation for local government and communities.

When there is no party with an outright majority in councils, it becomes difficult to approve budgets and that delays service delivery.

The most painful thing for communities is when a party with the fewest votes during elections occupies a mayoral position. This does not reflect the will of the people.

The other unfortunate thing about coalitions is the constant reshuffling of mayors, executive committees, and the speakers of council.

This not only causes instability in the municipal council, but it also delays service delivery.

The government of national unity (GNU) gave us lessons on coalition politics.

The GNU partners have shared cabinet portfolios, with the political party with the highest number of votes leading government.

This lesson could help stabilise local government.

Participatory democracy must move beyond November.

Communities must use municipal structures to hold their representatives accountable.

Communities must actively participate in the crafting of the municipal Integrated Development Plan (IDP), and it must not be a tick-box exercise.

Municipalities must also learn from the national government that the state of the municipality address should be delivered in the evening when professionals and working people are back from work.

Municipalities must also explore other alternatives to ensure the participation of professionals and working people in the IDP.

Constant interaction between municipalities and communities will restore trust between them.

Trust deficit stems from poor communication between municipalities and communities.

This year’s elections must be more than just a five-year ritual. November must mark the beginning of fixing local government.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration committed to fixing local government.

Local government will be fixed if the communities receive water and sanitation, electricity, roads, clinics, sports facilities, community services, and an accurate billing system.

The November vote requires patriotism and not populism and opportunism.

That vote will determine whether you will spend the next five years complaining or fixing local government.

Ayanda Jam is an employee of the Eastern Cape provincial legislature and writes in his own capacity.

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