No place to hide for BCM in sewage pollution scandal

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The South African Human Rights Commission has stripped away every excuse Buffalo City Metro has clung to for years.

Its findings leave little room for ambiguity — the municipality’s failure to maintain its wastewater infrastructure is not merely a service delivery lapse.

It is a violation of the constitutional rights of the people it is supposed to serve.

For more than a decade, this publication has documented the decay of the West Bank Wastewater Treatment Works.

The sewage spills did not happen overnight.

This crisis has unfolded in plain sight while the municipality lurched from one explanation to another.

Now the commission has supplied what no amount of political spin can erase — independent scientific evidence showing alarming levels of E.coli.

Those figures represent polluted ecosystems, damaged tourism, threats to public health and a municipality that has failed in one of its most basic obligations.

Even more disturbing is the metro’s apparent contempt for accountability.

The commission says it repeatedly asked for some reports and documents.

It even sent courtesy reminders. All of them were ignored.

As a result, the commission was unable to determine whether known failures had even been investigated, let alone corrected.

That is not merely poor administration. It reflects a culture in which accountability appears optional.

The municipality’s instinctive response has been equally disappointing.

Rather than confronting the seriousness of the findings, it sought refuge in the commission’s observation that not every polluted sample could automatically be linked to a single wastewater source.

That argument does nothing to erase years of noncompliance at West Bank or diminish the commission’s conclusion that residents’ constitutional rights have been violated.

Buffalo City cannot continue to govern by excuse.

Ageing infrastructure, population growth and budget constraints are real challenges faced by municipalities across SA.

The difference is that competent administrations confront those realities before systems collapse.

Buffalo City has too often waited until another sewer spill, another fish kill, another beach closure or another public outcry forces its hand.

The commission has now ordered Buffalo City to produce an emergency intervention plan within 14 days.

Residents have every right to be sceptical. They have heard promises before.

What they have not seen is sustained delivery, transparent reporting or meaningful consequences for failure.

The real scandal is not that the human rights commission has exposed Buffalo City’s sewer crisis.

The scandal is that it took a constitutional watchdog to force into the open what everyone already knew.

Enough reports. Enough excuses. Enough passing the blame.

Constitutional rights mean nothing if they are washed away in untreated sewage.

The time for explanations has long passed.

What is needed now is competence, accountability and consequences.

The people of Buffalo City have waited long enough.

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