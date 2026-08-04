Women’s Month must not be measured by speeches but by tangible progress

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Minister in the presidency for women, youth and people with disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga

Saturday marked the beginning of Women’s Month, a time to celebrate the achievements, resilience and leadership of women while reaffirming our collective commitment to building a society where every woman and girl can live free from discrimination, violence and inequality.

This month’s events coincide with the commemoration of the platinum jubilee of the historic 1956 Women’s March.

We must honour the women who transformed resistance into hope and courage into change.

The government led the national launch under the theme, “Empowered Women, Empower Nations,” which speaks to a fundamental truth: the progress of any nation is inseparable from the progress of its women.

As demonstrated by several indices, SA has made some strides in advancing the rights of women since the dawn of democracy.

Women continue to excel in government, business, education, science, agriculture and countless other sectors, demonstrating leadership, innovation and resilience.

Conversely, huge challenges remain.

Gender-based violence and femicide, unequal economic opportunities, unemployment and persistent social inequalities continue to affect the lives of many women and girls.

That demonstrates that policies alone are not enough.

Women’s Month therefore serves as both a celebration of achievement and a reminder that our work is far from complete.

It is a time to honour the courage and sacrifices of the women who fought for freedom, justice and equality, while renewing our resolve to confront the barriers that still stand in the way of true gender equality.

This month calls on women across our communities to continue leading with confidence, pursuing opportunities, mentoring the next generation and supporting one another.

It also calls on government leaders to translate commitments into meaningful action.

Policies and programmes must continue to create opportunities for women’s economic participation, improve access to education and skills development, strengthen support for women entrepreneurs, and ensure that every woman and girl is protected from violence and discrimination.

Leadership must be measured not only by promises and speeches but by tangible progress that improves lives.

Empowering women is a shared responsibility.

The government, the private sector, civil society, traditional leaders, faith-based organisations, communities, families and individuals all have a role to play in creating an environment where women can thrive.

Gender equality cannot be achieved by women alone; it requires the active participation and commitment of every member of society.

As we observe Women’s Month, let us move beyond symbolic gestures and embrace purposeful action.

Let us challenge harmful stereotypes, create opportunities, amplify women’s voices and invest in initiatives that promote equality, dignity and inclusion.

This Women’s Month, let us honour the past, act in the present, and build a future where empowerment is not the exception but the norm.

Because when women are empowered, nations are empowered.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch