Blocking voter registration threatens democratic process

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Electoral Commissioner CEO Sy Mamabolo briefing the media on the outcome of final voter registration held at the Elections House in Centurion Pretoria.

Local government is at the coalface of service delivery. It is in this sphere where residents realise the failure of government when taps run dry, roads are riddled with potholes, raw sewage runs in backyards, or when there are intermittent power cuts.

It is for such reasons that citizens must take municipal elections seriously as they present an opportunity for them to influence decision-making.

And the first step towards fulfilling that democratic right is to register to vote.

We applaud more than 300,000 citizens from the Eastern Cape who interacted with the Electoral Commission over the weekend to either register for the first time or inspect their details.

However, we note with concern the amplification of the “asivoti” (we are not going to vote) voices.

Protests delayed the start of voter registration on Saturday in several voting districts that include Buffalo City Metro, Nelson Mandela Bay, OR Tambo, King Sabata Dalindyebo, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Kumkani Mhlontlo and Ntabankulu municipalities.

We have seen similar protests before driven by complaints over service delivery issues and ward demarcations.

What was more worrying this weekend was party politics coming into play.

Four voting stations in Mzamomhle and the wider Gonubie area were closed after disgruntled ANC members protested over the party’s ward councillor selection processes.

This is mischievous and irresponsible behaviour.

No political party, regardless of its history or level of public support, has the authority to obstruct the work of election officials or prevent citizens from exercising their constitutional rights.

Democracy depends on free and fair participation, not on intimidation or attempts to manipulate access to the electoral process.

The conduct described deserves unequivocal condemnation.

ANC leaders have a responsibility to ensure that their members respect the rule of law and the democratic process.

Law enforcement agencies and the Electoral Commission should investigate any credible allegations thoroughly and take appropriate action against those responsible.

Accountability is essential if public trust in the electoral process is to be maintained.

SA’s democracy was built on the principle that every citizen has an equal voice.

Blocking registration stations or intimidating election officials threatens that principle.

Political competition must be fought through ideas, policies and the ballot box — not through intimidation or obstruction.

The right to vote is indeed enshrined in the constitution.

That right belongs to the people, and it must be protected without exception because it did not come cheap.

Some people paid the ultimate price for this right to be achieved.

While voting is an individual choice, we still encourage you not to squander this opportunity.

Online registration is still open, please register, participate and make your voice count.

The future of the municipalities depends on it.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch