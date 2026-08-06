High unemployment rate in SA shows no sign of improvement

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DIRE SITUATION: According to Stats SA's latest survey, youth unemployment came in at 60.7% in the second quarter of 2024 and at 70.1% when using the expanded definition. Picture: Gallo Images/ Phill Magakoe

SA is not showing any signs of improvement in the high unemployment rate. The Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) indicates an official unemployment rate of 32.7% (8.14 million) during the first quarter of 2026.

In contrast, the expanded joblessness rate stands at 43.7% (3.9 million).

According to the official definition of unemployment, the report also states that more than eight million South Africans were unemployed between January and March of 2026.

The youth and black women are the most vulnerable to unemployment, as reported by the statistics institution. Joblessness among those aged between 15 and 34 is 45.8%, whereas black African women experienced an unemployment rate of 40.5% during the first quarter.

Of the 3.9 million discouraged jobseekers, 2.9 million were young people (15-34 years of age).

The statistics suggest that those who have graduated are more competitive in the labour market and thus stand a better chance of getting employed.

The graduate unemployment rate recorded in the first quarter of 2026 stands at 12.2%, while those with matric and less than matric experienced unemployment rates of 35.7% and 37.6%, respectively.

Statistics continue to fluctuate at low levels, indicating the persistent problem of unemployment in SA.

Amid the labour market crisis, the country continues to grapple with many other challenges, including crime, poverty, inequality, anti-immigration sentiment, mental health issues and stagnant economic growth.

The unemployment incidence could be attributed to several challenges the country has experienced and continues to be confronted with.

At some point, high unemployment levels in the country were attributed to the racial apartheid system, the 2008/09 global financial crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic and severe loadshedding.

We have gone past these epochs, yet the unemployment challenge remains. This is amid a growing population and an increasing number of graduates.

The crisis the country is facing could also be attributed to the low levels and poor quality of education.

Additionally, the economy has not been growing at the desired pace to absorb new entrants into the labour market.

A combination of these factors may be responsible for the job issue. One could go so far as to highlight other factors, such as low levels of investment, minimum wage requirements and corruption.

The conclusion drawn from this is that there is no single factor responsible for the high rate of unemployment in SA. This means there are structural problems within the South African labour market.

Despite the government’s efforts through various interventions, including the Presidential Employment Stimulus (established during the pandemic), EPWP and the Employment Tax Incentive (ETI), unemployment has shown no sign of improvement. If anything, it has continued to surge.

The formation of the government of national unity (GNU) has not proved to be a solution to this crisis either.

The National Development Plan (introduced in 2012), which underpins SA’s developmental framework, set an ambitious goal of reducing the unemployment rate to 6% by 2030.

The plan was not complemented and supplemented by clear, pragmatic and meaningful strategies. There have been more commissions than state interventions into the problem of unemployment since the formation of the NDP.

The plan is bound to fail. There is a sentiment, especially among department ministers, that it is not the state’s core responsibility to create jobs.

While this is true in terms of economics, government has a broader role in creating a conducive environment where the private sector can find the incentive to expand and create job opportunities for new entrants.

A high rate of unemployment gives rise to various implications, ranging from social and economic to political ones.

Increased unemployment discourages foreign direct investment and weakens domestic demand because of lower consumer purchasing power.

Poverty, crime and inequality thrive under extreme joblessness. This is true since SA remains the most unequal country in the world, with a Gini Coefficient of 0.54.

The World Bank (2026) reports that nearly 60% (approximately 38 million people) of South Africans live on less than the international poverty threshold of $8,30 (R135) per individual per day.

This implies that, despite SA’s attainment of freedom in 1994, the majority of the population continues to be subjected to significant economic hardships.

The tight competition for job opportunities in the labour market and the informal market trading opportunities has led to anti-immigration sentiment and xenophobic tensions in the country.

While illegal immigrants pose security risks to South African communities, there is no supporting evidence to prove that foreign nationals (documented or undocumented) are taking employment opportunities from South Africans on a scale that fuels the unemployment crisis.

SA needs to develop employment strategies that focus on the most vulnerable groups in the labour market. The affected groups include, as noted earlier, the youth (graduates) and women.

The country needs to establish and implement skills development plans that are aligned with industry needs to eradicate structural unemployment.

Economic growth should be the primary priority if the country aspires to create sustainable jobs.

SA could take advantage of investing in training programmes that produce skills for emerging sectors such as the new energy vehicles (NEV), green hydrogen (GH 2 ) and renewable energy (RE), underpinning the Just Energy Transition (JET).

The unemployment crisis calls for co-ordination between national and provincial government institutions, key business and industry players, training institutions and communities in developing integrated plans towards tackling unemployment.

It is only through practical and evidence-based interventions that SA’s employment challenge can be effectively addressed.

Sinalo Ngcotsho is a second year master’s student in economics at the University of Fort Hare