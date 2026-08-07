EDITORIAL | Troubled Banyana need to do more than just paper over the cracks

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Bambanani Mbane celebrates her 100th match for Banyana Banyana during the friendly match against Algeria in Durban.

Banyana Banyana may have progressed to the last eight of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) but there is no denying that the team is in crisis.

Their run in the tournament in Morocco has been nothing short of shambolic, with progression achieved by the skin of their teeth.

With a series of reports doing the rounds about stability within the team, the matter finally exploded into the open when defender Bambanani Mbane released a profanity-laden video about the lack of support back home.

So much has been made of the outburst, with Safa promising to deal with the matter internally while Mbane offered a veiled apology which did nothing to heal the rift and appease the public.

In the field, Banyana Banyana have been nothing like a well-oiled team, with a disjointed performance leading to a surprise loss to minnows Tanzania in their Group B opener.

They left it too late in their second match when they forced a 2-2 draw against Ivory Coast after scoring deep in injury time to salvage a point.

The draw was celebrated as it was achieved from a losing position, giving them a fighting chance going to the last group match against Burkina Faso.

Needing nothing short of a win while hoping the results in another synchronised match between Ivory Coast and Tanzanian went their way, they were unconvincing in their 1-0 victory.

However, as star striker Themba Kgatlana who scored the lone goal said, sometimes fancy football does not always win matches.

But the calamities in the camp cannot be ignored and taken as an isolated incident, though history favours them in the quarterfinal clash against hosts Morocco on Saturday.

Banyana Banyana beat the Atlas Lionesses to lift the trophy in 2022 and should be buoyed to repeat the feat even though the situation might be different on Saturday.

The first point of call should be Safa to actually do something about calamities in the camp and not offer lip service because it is obvious there is a crisis.

Mbane’s rant was a sign that all is not well in the camp, especially coming from an experienced player who should know better.

Even if Banyana Banyana beat Morocco, the win will just paper over the cracks with the problems still remaining.

This Wafcon edition is crucial as it is serving as a World Cup qualifier to 2027 Brazil where the last four teams will represent the continent.

Dispatch