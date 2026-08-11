Appropriate way to honour courageous among us is to show courage ourselves

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

All we can do is remember our liberation struggle dead because we can never hope to fully understand what they and their families went through as a result of their sacrifices.

We properly honour the past when we remember in new and vital ways, as we do 41 years after the 1985 Duncan Village Massacre.

The remembrance of our liberators cannot become a hollow ritual, without imaginative and innovative initiatives that continually stand as a testament to the triumph of justice over the abhorrent system of apartheid.

And, as former president Thabo Mbeki remarked at the unveiling of the Memorial of the 1985 Duncan Village Massacre, “constitute our solemn pledge that we will forever remain vigilant to defend the freedom we won at great cost in human lives”.

Our understanding of the massacre is a collective memory of others’ memories.

It always seemed natural that those memories, preserved in every family’s photo albums, history and hymns had the full spectrum of life gunned out of them.

How we continue to remember the slaughter was built into the war of liberation.

It is disturbing to recall the families’ remembrance words written in the first weeks of the killing, just as it is when they were subsequently told by survivors like Rogers Gqeme, Nomonde Mahlanza and Mzwakhe Mvubu at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission on September 24 in 1996.

And what are we left with after so many years?

We are used to seeing long lists of names in relation to this and other massacres.

Perhaps the simple gratitude that each of these names belongs to someone who lived and loved and worked and kept alive a reminder to us that, as others have said, freedom was not free.

Speaking and listening to survivors of gross violations of human rights is an honour and has taught me how impossible it is to make sense of massacres. And how much remains unknown.

I learn so much, yet what I have come to know most surely is just how much is unknown.

At the heart of this year’s commemoration is also the site and surroundings of the memorial unveiled by Mbeki on March 28 2008.

It is our cenotaph, a word I confess I recently learnt is derived from the Greek κενός τάφος, kenos taphos, meaning “empty tomb”.

It was planned as part of imaginative and innovative initiatives to locate this heritage site within the framework of the envisaged Eastern Cape Liberation Heritage Route that would link all relevant heritage sites.

Aimed at celebrating all those who played an important role in the birth of our democracy, the site and its surroundings are in a squalid state.

Yet, there is a role for the dead among the living. Public art and national memorials are ever the ornaments representing the state and citizens’ priorities.

But so much else is unknown, too. What led to a series of acts of vandalism and theft of this memorial, the Desmond Tutu and Steve Biko statues at the KuGompo City Hall, and various other heritage sites across the Buffalo City Metro?

To what extent, if any, are these senseless acts of vandalism and theft linked to the strong public sentiment that Mbeki spoke about in 2008.

He noted that, over the years, for several reasons, “our system of government has not succeeded fully to meet the needs of victims of gross violations of human rights as defined for the purpose of the TRC process”, and that “it is necessary that all our spheres of government should attend to this important matter”.

The rest of us cannot know, no matter how many books we read, films we watch, or even recollections we listen to.

We can never know viscerally how it felt in any theatre of a massacre and any subsequent theatre of unfulfilled electoral promises by corrupt and incompetent politically connected individuals.

The more we think about it, the more the unknowns pile up.

The answers often die with those who could have given them, even as the Truth and Reconcilliation Commission, other judicial commissions of inquiry and audit reports uncover the crucial truth.

Commemorating local heroes today is well-placed because, in the end, remembering is not only something we have to do, it is the only thing we can do.

And as 2026 rolls into 2027, it is crucial to remember that courage also accumulates.

From and to the individual who stands up to an aspirational tyrant with a gun, from and to the community that rises to fight injustice, or corruption, or crime, or poverty.

The appropriate way to honour the courageous among us is to show courage ourselves.

All the memories of the 1985 Duncan Village Massacre and many similar tragedies have reawakened a powerful memory in the local community, that courage calls to courage everywhere.

Dr Nkosikhulule Xhawulengweni Nyembezi is a policy analyst and human rights activist.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch