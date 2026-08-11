First-hand account of trauma experiences

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Veteran activist and Buffalo City councillor Mike Basopu conceded that political leadership has failed the people of Duncan Village.

I was working night call at the Duncan Village Day Hospital that week.

We had just come back from Victoria Mxenge’s funeral in Rayi on August 11.

The whole township was quiet, but it was that kind of quietness that sits heavy in your chest. You could feel something was going to break.

August 11 — Monday night

By 8pm, the young comrades came through Ziphunzana singing. They were angry.

The councillors had been raising rents again and talking about removals to Mdantsane.

That night the marchers burnt the rent office, the beerhall, the bottle store, and every councillor’s house.

We heard gunfire in the distance but we told ourselves “it will pass”.

August 12 — Tuesday

It didn’t pass.

The first casualties came in around 10am. Not from knives or stones. Gunshot wounds.

A 17-year-old boy, shot in the thigh. A woman, 32, shot in the shoulder while she was on her way to fetch water.

By midday, the police and soldiers were in the streets. They were firing birdshot and live rounds to “restore order”.

We ran out of gauze, we ran out of drip sets. We were using sheets torn into strips.

Then the worst part: they followed the wounded to us.

Three men were pulled off the benches in our church aid centre while we were still dressing their wounds.

One had a bullet still in his leg. They handcuffed him to the bedframe.

I told the officer, “He will bleed out.” He just said, “Orders.”

August 13-14

The dead bodies started being brought in. Not all at once. One or two at a time, carried in on doors and blankets.

By Wednesday, we counted five bodies in the mortuary fridge. By Thursday it was 12.

Children, fathers, one grandmother who was caught in crossfire outside her shack.

We were treating 138 people in total over those four days.

Most were gunshot wounds. Some were beaten.

Many were terrified to even come to hospital because the police were arresting patients.

I remember one young man, maybe 20. He whispered to me, “Doctor, don’t write my real name on the file.”

He was scared the Special Branch would come back for him. We started using initials.

August 15-16

By the weekend, the township was under siege. Armoured vehicles on every corner. No taxis. No shops open.

We lost 19 people in total in Duncan Village that week. And that was just those who made it to us.

When the TRC came to Duncan Village in September 1996, commissioner Bongani Finca asked us those who were working in the medical field to come forward.

For years we had been told to keep quiet. But how do you keep quiet when you held a 16-year-old while he died and you had no morphine left?

The shameful thing was not just the shootings. It was watching the state use the hospital as a trap.

It was treating people and then watching them dragged away in handcuffs from the very beds we put them in.

What I remember most:

1. The smell — blood, Dettol, and paraffin from the burnt buildings;

2. The silence — mothers who wouldn’t cry in the ward because they thought soldiers were listening; and

3. The files — we had to hide some of them. If the police got the names, those families would be visited at night.

Duncan Village was not just “unrest”. It was a massacre.

And the crime was not only in pulling the trigger. It was in criminalising the act of being wounded.

Mike Basopu is the author of ‘Duncan Village: An Untold Story’. At the time of the massacre, Basopu was employed as a Lab Assistant at Duncan Village Day Care Centre

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch