Once again, little to celebrate on Women’s Day

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President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses parliament during the 2026 state of the nation. Picture: ParliamentRSA

Women’s Day was like any other day in this country.

South Africans woke up to the news of a talented young teenage girl lying strangled in a room in the beautiful little Mpumalanga town of Sabie.

All her promise, possibility and potential gone in one act of terrible violence.

And then there was the disturbing news that acclaimed artist Zwelethu Mthethwa, who viciously beat and stomped to death a 23-year old woman — all caught on CCTV — was released on parole after serving just half his sentence.

The Daily Maverick reported the basis for the parole board’s decision was vague and opaque.

It was certainly not clear what had changed between the day in 2017 when the judge declared him dishonest and unremorseful and the day the parole board decided he was a changed man, no longer a danger to women and should be set free long before he had served a reasonable portion of his sentence.

Every day there is a barrage of news reports about violence against women and children. Why would that change on Women’s Day?

Last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) a national crisis. And why would he not?

Crime statistics reportedly reveal that about 15 women are murdered daily in SA.

Annually, thousands are raped, abused and assaulted.

In many of these cases the abuser is known to the woman and, too often, it happens in the home.

It is an epidemic of violence and it shows no sign of slowing down.

Acting police minister Prof Firoz Cachalia recently pointed out that to reduce violent crime “we must confront the culture of violence inside the home, the mistaken idea that men must be violent to be respected or that women must put up with violence to be loved”.

There is so much to do in this country and it is not just the government’s job.

Every person must challenge sexist attitudes, support survivors without blame, teach children about equality and consent and, most importantly, involve men and boys in all of this.

The government’s role should include fulfilling Cachalia’s promise of strengthening policing in what he terms the “police reset agenda”.

It requires, among other things, better enforcement of protection orders and improving survivor-friendly services.

But the End GBVF Collective believes that until we build communities grounded in care, dignity, equality and justice, the fight to end GBV will not gain any meaningful ground

Women’s Day commemorates the bravery of those women who in 1956 marched to the Union Buildings to protest against the extension of pass laws.

While it is a day worth commemorating, there seems little else that South African women can celebrate on this day.

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