BANTU MNIKI | Women’s march legacy calls for end to GBV

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“We commit to build a South Africa in which no woman’s potential is limited by poverty, prejudice, violence or discrimination.”

This commitment was recently expressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa when he addressed the 70th anniversary of the 1956 Women’s March to the Union Buildings.

In that march, 20,000 women from all races marched to the Union Buildings willing to face the brutality of the apartheid government.

Theirs was a gift of conviction for justice that saw women taking a decisive stand against injustice in our society in the face of danger.

We remain beneficiaries of their principled stand.

One of the major objectives of the march was to oppose the extension of the pass laws to women.

Men’s pass-regulated status as migrant labourers gave them at least some foothold in the urban economy that women, blocked from that same system, did not have.

These laws had turned them both into second-class citizens in their own country.

This directly affected mostly African women who were left back at home, often in far-flung rural communities.

These women had to leave their homes to visit their husbands in the cities to mitigate the devastating disruption of families caused by the migrant labour system.

This already devastating environment was made worse by the extension of pass laws and the injustice of it all could not be tolerated.

The laws meant women could be legally prevented from visiting their husbands or greater economic participation.

The break up, mainly of the African families and exclusion of women, was institutionalised through the inhuman laws of apartheid.

So, when the women stood up, they were fighting both for their rights as women and the normalisation of our society.

It is great that Ramaphosa’s address recognised the struggles and gains of the women’s movement.

However, the way this movement is presented in political speeches often fails to capture the entire weight of the contribution of this movement in our society.

It often treats Women’s Month as a moment of ceremonial gender recognition.

Yet a fuller appreciation of the nuances associated with the women’s movement could assist in disentangling issues such as gender-based violence (GBV).

Ultimately, as Ramaphosa also pointed out, these are society-wide matters that require a sufficiently broad approach.

If we look at this movement through this lens, we can appreciate that over and above the important struggle against the destabilisation of the African family, there was another crucial struggle here.

This was the struggle for economic inclusion. The relegation of African men and women to the periphery of economic participation was a design feature of the pass laws.

This was the relegation of women, who bore the brunt of the injustice, together with the relegation of the African family to the fringes of economic participation.

When we miss these nuances, we fail to appreciate the weight of the women’s struggle which we are commemorating this month.

The struggle was about gender inequality, economic exclusion, and the destruction of the African family all at once.

The devastating effect of this brutal assault on African families can be seen today in its devastating outcomes.

It is mostly African families that occupy the fringes of economic participation, occupying the ranks of the unemployed.

The fact that it is African families that are mostly broken adds a significant strain that locks many of these families in horrible cycles of poverty and violence.

“Violence against women and children is not a personal matter. It is a crime. And we can no longer remain silent.

“Today, we call on all of society to join hands to combat this scourge. So that South Africa’s women enjoy the most fundamental freedom of all, freedom from fear.”

Women will be truly free from fear when everybody in our society is free from fear.

The call for a societal response to GBV should hint precisely at this.

The collective effort the president refers to is required to ensure that no-one must face violence, whether in the domestic space or otherwise.

In the same way women fight for our society in their struggles, we need to fight for our entire society to protect women from the social diseases of our society.

An IMF paper released in 2021 drew a similar connection between distressed economies in Sub-Saharan Africa and GBV. That connection must not be ignored.

The Women’s March of 1956 must be commemorated not in ceremony but in the elimination of GBV.

Perhaps our collective struggle now is to build an inclusive, growing and economically vibrant society to respond decisively to these pressing challenges.

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