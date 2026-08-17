Severe ambulance shortage costs lives

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Emergency medical services are central to the integrated healthcare delivery model in SA.

The likelihood of getting emergency assistance if one falls critically ill or is injured in an accident on Eastern Cape roads is becoming slimmer by the day.

This publication has reported on the terrible erosion of the province’s emergency fleet for the past three decades.

But instead of any government department stepping in and doing something about it, the situation has been allowed to deteriorate.

More than half the existing medical emergency fleet is out of action and only 39% of ambulances are on the roads.

Out of a fleet of 350 ambulances, a staggering 211 are grounded and awaiting repairs.

The remaining 139 have to serve a population of 7.2 million spread out over 168,966m².

National health norms and standards require one ambulance for every 10,000 people, which means the province should have 720 functional ambulances at any given time.

So even if the province’s full complement of ambulances were functional, they would not even be halfway to meeting the national norms and standards.

While none of the provinces have managed to achieve this standard, the Eastern Cape lags way behind to the point where it now has less than 19% of the number of ambulances on the roads than is required.

That is an appalling statistic, even by Eastern Cape government standards.

Health MEC Ntandokazi Capa revealed in reply to a written parliamentary question that in the Sarah Baartman district — spanning 58,000m² and home to 533,000 people — there were just seven functioning ambulances.

It seems it takes an average 120 days to fix any one vehicle. This shows a shocking disregard for how important our EMS vehicles are.

No small wonder there are so many stories of people dying while waiting for emergency assistance.

Research shows the province lacks all the key components of a functioning EMS including governance, leadership, resources — including well-equipped ambulances — training and communication systems.

The experts say pre-hospital care in emergencies usually dictates outcome.

It can spell the difference between living or dying, or spending a lifetime in a wheelchair as a quadriplegic.

In the Eastern Cape, thousands of lives are lost on the roads, often because emergency care arrives too late or not at all.

The bottom line is that those who live in the Eastern Cape seldom have the luxury of knowing help will come when they need it most.

It’s just not good enough.

Everyone knows what the problems in EMS are. But who is going to do the necessary to turn it around?

Not Capa, it seems.

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