Time for municipal honesty and better communication over water outages

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Residents of ward 25 in Buffalo City Metro have expressed frustration over inconsistent water supply. Picture: 123rf/CHAYATORN LAORATTANAVECH

Water is a basic human right as enshrined in our constitution and various other international conventions. Compromising this right comes with huge implications.

Residents of ward 25 in Buffalo City Metro have expressed frustration as they claim their right to water has consistently been trampled upon for six months.

Families have been forced to cope with unpredictable interruptions. Water outages have affected drinking, cooking, bathing and sanitation.

Those who can afford have resorted to buying bottled water, an unnecessary expense when you live in an area that is meant to have piped supply.

This is not simply an inconvenience. It is a service delivery crisis that has forced residents into action.

They have issued BCM with a 14-day ultimatum demanding a clear explanation of root causes of supply failures, reasonable notice for any planned interruptions and an immediate deployment of municipal water tankers during prolonged outages.

Residents should not have to wake up each morning wondering whether their taps will run.

A municipality has a responsibility not only to provide basic services, but also to communicate honestly and timeously when those services fail.

BCM has attributed some of the water interruptions to electricity challenges at Amatola Water’s Laing Dam Water Treatment Works and says interventions, including water tankers, have been provided.

The municipality has also disputed claims that some areas were continuously without water for prolonged periods.

But whatever the technical cause, the lived experience of residents cannot simply be dismissed.

When a household goes without water, it does not matter to the parent trying to prepare children for school whether the failure originated at a treatment plant, a municipal facility or somewhere else in the supply chain.

The responsibility of government is to find solutions, communicate with residents and ensure that vulnerable communities are supported while the problem is being fixed.

The 14-day ultimatum should therefore be treated as an opportunity, not a confrontation.

BCM must use this period to provide ward 25 with a credible recovery plan, clear timelines and a transparent explanation of the causes of the recurring outages.

Above all, municipal officials must sit down with residents and listen to them directly.

Residents are not asking for special treatment. They are asking for accountability. They deserve to live with dignity and without having to budget for bottled water every time the municipal supply fails.

The 14 days should not become another deadline that passes without meaningful action.

They should mark the beginning of a measurable turnaround.

Ward 25 has had enough. The municipality now has an opportunity to show that basic services, accountability and the dignity of its residents are being taken seriously.

Daily Dispatch