Let’s all strive to fill enormous gaps left by the government

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dr Graeme Hofmeyr’s efforts to bring services normally associated with larger urban hospitals closer to rural Eastern Cape communities have earned him national recognition as the Rural Doctors Association of Southern Africa (RuDASA) 2026 Rural Doctor of the Year.

We are a country of complainers. And we have much to moan about.

Government services are generally poorly administered, particularly on a local level, leaving every one of us in the lurch.

While some can afford to fill the gaps with solar energy, water tanks, private security and healthcare, most cannot.

And all too often it is the most vulnerable communities that are left to fend for themselves.

But every now and then an individual, or an organisation, will step up and simply take on the burden of providing, educating and generally improving the lives of others. And they do so without expecting any thanks or recognition.

One such person is specialist family physician Dr Graeme Hofmeyr.

Instead of using his incredible speciality to only treat the wealthy, he has spent much of his life focusing on rural communities and making their lives better.

In fact, he even did so before becoming a doctor. Initially, as an anthropologist, he involved himself in research on the Keiskamma Aids Treatment Programme, providing invaluable insights into community-based anti-retroviral initiatives in rural settings and the difference these made to people’s lives.

It was this that inspired him to study medicine, not surprisingly choosing rural healthcare as his focus.

Time spent at the small public hospital, Isilimela, which serves communities in the OR Tambo district, he reportedly expanded women’s health services, strengthened theatre safety and built the hospital’s clinical team.

When he left, he had created a team capable of carrying on the good work.

His pioneering work has since extended across the province. He has also spent time training future physicians at university with a particular focus on preparing them for the broad demands of rural practice.

In its recent recognition of his work, the Rural Doctors Association of Southern Africa said his contribution extended beyond the patients he personally treated.

It said he had also strengthened systems, developed clinical teams, expanded essential services and training of healthcare professionals.

And that is where the real difference comes in. Not only does he personally improve lives, he sets in place systems that will continue his good work when he is no longer there.

This is something we should all strive to do, particularly in the Eastern Cape with its vast rural areas and the poverty that resides in every nook and cranny.

Government has repeatedly shown it cannot step up and do all the work required to fulfil the constitutional promise of a better life for all.

We should all strive to be like Hofmeyr and work towards filling the enormous gaps it leaves.