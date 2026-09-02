Environmental incidents must be handled with sense and responsibility

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Hundreds of dead sardines have washed up between Queensberry Bay, Glen Gariff and other parts of the Eastern Cape coastline. Picture: ALAN EASON

On Monday we reported on an insect surge in some parts of Buffalo City Metro. And the following day we splashed with the mass mortality of sardines along our coastline.

Both cases should not simply be dismissed as isolated environmental incidents. They are reminders that our natural environment is changing and that we need to pay much closer attention to the health and resilience of our ecosystems.

We must, however, be responsible in how we interpret these events.

At this stage, there is no scientific basis to claim that the insect surge and sardine deaths are directly connected. Authorities are still investigating both situations.

The department of forestry, fisheries and environment has identified pilchard herpesvirus (PHV) as the leading explanation for the recent sardine mortality.

However, other contributing factors such as toxic algae, cold sea temperatures and low oxygen are still under consideration. We are told that, so far, the virus does not pose any danger to human beings.

In Buffalo City, the reported increase in insects is also being investigated.

Current consultations with entomologists suggest that the insects may primarily be non-biting midges and flying gnats, which are generally harmless and form an important part of freshwater ecosystems.

Weather conditions involving rainfall, heat and humidity may have created favourable breeding conditions

Nevertheless, the scale of public concern deserves a serious and transparent response from authorities.

Leaders should be asking important questions: What environmental conditions have changed? Are our wetlands, rivers, dams and coastal ecosystems healthy? Are pollution, poor waste management, habitat degradation or climate-related changes placing additional stress on biodiversity? And do we have sufficient environmental monitoring capacity to identify unusual ecological events before they become crises?

The two occurrences, therefore, present us with an opportunity to move from reactive crisis management towards stronger environmental governance.

We need closer co-operation between the municipality, provincial and national government, universities, environmental scientists, communities, fishermen and other stakeholders.

Environmental monitoring should be strengthened, scientific findings should be communicated openly to citizens, and communities should be given clear guidance on what to do when unusual environmental events occur.

We must also resist the temptation to respond with panic or indiscriminate measures.

For example, the municipality has indicated that there is currently no plan for mass fumigation while the insect investigation continues. That is appropriate — interventions should be based on proper species identification, scientific evidence and an assessment of actual health and environmental risks.