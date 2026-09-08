Digitalisation can be the game-changer for the more remote institutions

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Digitalisation is the defining structural shift in contemporary tertiary education. It is serving as a powerful game-changer for South African higher education, particularly for historically disadvantaged and remote institutions such as Walter Sisulu University.

For such South African universities, it offers an opportunity to address longstanding inequalities, expand access, strengthen teaching and support regional development.

The fundamental challenge experienced by academic leadership and curriculum designers is how rural-focused universities can harness digital technology to advance social justice and serve surrounding communities.

This transformation mirrors the geographic reality of Route 56, a physical transportation corridor connecting towns such as Matatiele and Kokstad to unlock regional commerce and community integration.

Similarly, digital transformation bridges the rural-urban divide, connects students across diverse socio-economic backgrounds and strengthens the educational framework.

Disciplines such as tourism and hospitality thrive through human connection, active relational bridges and cultural welcoming.

Integrating technology into human-centred environments builds dynamic learning pathways aligned with modern industry demands.

Understanding the disruptive impact of digital tools requires examining SA’s pedagogical history, where socio-political dynamics and institutional power have long shaped educational paradigms.

Before Western schooling, learning in Southern Africa was contextual, relational, communal and grounded in ubuntu (I am because we are).

Communities shared knowledge through stories, spoken history and daily practice. Early hospitality and travel were simply part of social duty, focused on welcoming guests and following cultural customs.

Colonial systems later imposed rigid, bureaucratic, teacher-centred authority that lessened oral history and indigenous technical knowledge.

Industrial development further formalised vocational training along Eurocentric lines, relying on physical classrooms and textbooks.

During apartheid, the Bantu education framework systematically starved historically disadvantaged institutions of funding and infrastructure, limiting tourism education to a few urban campuses and denying rural students access to professional management programs.

Post-1948, legislation advanced the establishment of comprehensive institutions such as Walter Sisulu, but persistent challenges remained, including high student-to-lecturer ratios, unequal physical infrastructure and limited internet access.

Digitalisation revives ubuntu pedagogy by replacing one-way lectures with collaborative online tools and peer reviews that restore communal knowledge sharing.

Efficient institutional planning involves distinguishing digitisation from digitalisation.

Digitisation is simply the technical conversion of analogue information into binary formats without changing the instructional workflow, such as scanning paper textbooks into PDFs, uploading lecture recordings, or transferring paper mark sheets into spreadsheets.

Conversely, digitalisation includes advanced digital resources directly into educational design, fundamentally shifting administrative processes, evaluation methods and student participation.

In tourism and hospitality education, digitalisation enables digital storytelling for destination branding, virtual destination exploration through 360-degree interactive spatial video and GIS software, operational training via live property management systems, smart event simulations with integrated ticketing platforms and global e-learning collaborations.

Despite these advantages, blind adoption risks widening existing inequalities, which demands proactive institutional strategies to tackle five core challenges.

To overcome internet dead zones and power outages, campuses have to expand wi-fi, offer offline caching and loan out devices.

Socio-economic affordability limitations require zero-rated services, subsidised data bundles and local learning hubs.

Data privacy risks under SA’s Protection of Personal Information Act necessitate strong governance frameworks to prevent surveillance or commercial exploitation.

Pedagogical depersonalisation must be counteracted with blended learning models that preserve mentorship, while epistemic exclusion is mitigated by localising curricula, integrating IsiXhosa and digitising indigenous oral archives.

For Walter Sisulu, located across campuses in Butterworth, Komani, Mthatha and KuGompo City, digital transformation presents an opportunity to pioneer inclusive education, tailored to resource-constrained environments.

The university’s strategic action plan prioritises contextualised, low-bandwidth hybrid instruction, strategic partnerships with Route 56 tourism organisations, digital stewardship of Eastern Cape regional heritage and continuous academic staff development in digital pedagogy.

Looking forward, emerging technologies will further shape education — artificial intelligence will deliver adaptive personalised learning; blockchain will issue tamper-proof micro-credentials; extended reality will provide immersive simulations; and climate analytics tools will teach sustainable enterprise management.

While Route 56 connects regional communities physically, digitalisation serves as a vital learning corridor, shaping a new generation of graduates ready to lead inclusive and sustainable industries.

If implemented strategically and inclusively, digitalisation can become a corridor of learning that connects rural students to opportunity and prepares graduates to lead innovative, sustainable and socially responsible tourism and hospitality industries.

Prof Vikelwa Nomnga, department of tourism, hospitality and sport management, faculty of management, public administration and sciences at Walter Sisulu University