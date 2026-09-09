Phala Phala scandal delivers different narrative to that desired by Ramaphosa

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South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa reviews the honour guard, on the day he meets Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, March 9, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

President Cyril Ramaphosa often envisions the history of a democratic SA pivoting on the actions of heroic individuals.

This is the central theme of his presidential speeches, the “Thuma Mina” factor and the Ramaphosa presidency factor, which portray the heroic sacrifices of both popular and unsung heroes and heroines destined for greatness by unique character traits.

The president subtly suggests that he possesses a similar spirit.

However, the Phala Phala scandal presents a different narrative.

In the context of these two “factors”, they will not be recorded as the key to national salvation, even by generous biographers.

Numerous lives were lost that could have been saved if different decisions to eradicate poverty, hunger and unemployment, and implement the Batho Pele (people first) principles had been made, or if the same decisions had been implemented without delay.

Alarming corruption levels and persistent poor government performance have worsened, making our society one of the most dangerous battlefields in the global struggle against corruption and maladministration.

Why?

There are non-political factors, and political factors beyond revelations at the Madlanga commission and other judicial inquiries, courts, audit reports and other sources.

A dramatic shift in the balance of power at national, provincial and local government presents unique challenges for anti-corruption efforts when no dominant political party is in charge or when opposition parties are fragmented.

Demographic trends and patterns reflecting diminishing citizen participation in decision-making processes are negatively affecting our daily lives, including national and by-elections.

Decades of public sector cuts have degraded infrastructure and eroded the human capital that gives a nation resilience in times of civil emergency.

Consider the “nine wasted years”, often referred to as lost or wasted years, a political term used to describe the then ANC’s Jacob Zuma’s presidency from 2009 to 2018.

All these factors stand out as an overwhelming majority of South Africans believe that Ramaphosa, the main person entrusted with fighting corruption and maladministration, owes us an explanation about the theft of US dollars from his Phala Phala game farm in 2020.

The delays in doing so formally and informally already show that the tinder was dry; Ramaphosa then ignored the smell of smoke when the fire caught by the time this saga reached the point of an institution of a parliamentary Section 89 panel and consideration of its report, the National Assembly’s December 2022 vote against impeachment proceedings, the May 2026 Constitutional Court judgment declaring invalid the National Assembly’s vote against these proceedings, and the judicial review of the Section 89 panel report currently under way in the Western Cape high court.

The Section 89 panel considered Ramaphosa’s admission that he was involved in cattle and game farming when reaching its conclusion.

Another finding concerned Section 34(1) of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, which imposes a reporting obligation regarding certain corrupt transactions.

It also considered his omission to report the theft at Phala Phala to the police as potentially amounting to a contravention.

The remaining two charges dealt with Section 96(2)(b) of the constitution, which relates to conflicts between a cabinet member’s official duties and private interests.

The Constitutional Court ruling compelled the National Assembly to establish a formal impeachment committee to examine the allegations.

Parliament has since instituted an impeachment committee comprising 31 MPs from 16 political parties.

It thought the opportune moment to begin was immediately, given that inquiries take time. The president disagreed.

The impeachment committee has since started preparatory work, but its public hearings have not proceeded after Ramaphosa secured a high court interdict on July 24.

Anonymous government and party insiders have acknowledged on various platforms that Ramaphosa now wishes he had proactively publicly accounted for the Phala Phala saga “openly, earlier and faster”.

The president’s first instinct was to hope the whole thing would blow over. Even as the flames grew, he was complacent.

Anonymous government and party insiders have acknowledged on various platforms that Ramaphosa now wishes he had proactively publicly accounted for the Phala Phala saga “openly, earlier and faster”.

In the same breath, those sources complain that political advisers to whom the president deferred underestimated the threat.

Recriminations bounce around the Union Buildings and ANC headquarters in Luthuli House, batted between party officials and civil servants.

They say that Ramaphosa’s advisers were ideologically allergic to anything that made what they perceived as a private matter become a national focal point, and were unwilling to encourage him to go public with portentous explanations that would undermine his optimistic, ebullient persona.

They complain that party and state structures were inadequate; that Luthuli House gave them an obsolete situation-management dashboard of rigid, rusty levers.

The civil service riposte is that the machine is programmed by its political principals. It cannot fill gaps where leadership is absent.

These issues should all be aired in the parliamentary impeachment inquiry that Ramaphosa vehemently opposes.

The answers any investigation will provide will depend on the questions it is set to answer and the powers invested in it, given the series of events that gave rise to the parliamentary and court processes under way and the high public expectations on the outcome.

When he first made a detailed public statement on Phala Phala, he claimed to be ready to learn lessons, but only at some point in the future. That point is unspecified.

The answers any investigation will provide will depend on the questions it is set to answer and the powers invested in it, given the series of events that gave rise to the parliamentary and court processes under way and the high public expectations on the outcome.

Many ordinary citizens will want to satisfy their suspicion that the intersection of politics and money is an accomplice to the unrelenting high levels of corruption and maladministration in government.

That is enough to keep an inquiry busy even before it turns to making appropriate recommendations.

The Phala Phala saga is not a question of party allegiance, or political at all, in the sense of electoral rivalries fought out in parliaments, courts and political platforms.

That does not mean there is no interest in the truth.

It is possible to see blameless tragedy and harm aggravated by lapses in judgment reflected on different surfaces of the same event.

The urgency in setting up and finalising an inquiry is not to accelerate the settling of partisan scores, but to secure for posterity the foundations of fact on which the history of the Phala Phala saga will be written.

It is to begin the forensic work of excavating the site before it is flooded with propaganda and reshaped to the contours of a myth, narrated by the president in the first person.

Ramaphosa will want to draw a line and move on, which is what he does best.

His career is a palimpsest of such lines scrawled over lapses in judgment on matters such as communications between politicians and captains of the mining industry in the days immediately before the Marikana massacre and derelictions of duty in removing from office politically connected individuals implicated in official reports of corruption and maladministration.

Perhaps the origin of such lines comes from Ramaphosa’s success in having financial records and bank statements relating to his 2017 CR17 ANC presidential campaign sealed by the high court in August 2019 on the basis that the documents contained confidential third-party and private banking information of entities unrelated to the core complaint at the time, and in later securing a Constitutional Court’s 2021 decision that he had no legal obligation to publicly disclose the identities of his specific internal CR17 campaign donors.

That is the “Thuma Mina factor” and the “Ramaphosa presidency factor” that historians will one day study with fascination.

It is an extraordinary quality, but far from heroic.

Dr Nkosikhulule Xhawulengweni Nyembezi is a policy analyst and human rights activist.