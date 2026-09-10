Container programme a start, but economic transformation needs more than just infrastructure

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August 27, 2026.Deputy Minister of Trade,Industry and Competition Zuko Godlimpi during the Nucleus Institute Seminar of Middle Power Alignment between South Africa and Canada held at Maslow Hotel in Sandton Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

In its efforts to boost township and rural economies, Buffalo City metro is encouraging local entrepreneurs to venture into retail spaces, including through a programme providing containers for residents to establish spaza shops.

The municipal support for the qualifying small businesses — in the form of equipment rather than cash — ranges from about R10,000 to R100,000.

In a province fighting poverty and unemployment, this initiative deserves serious consideration and support.

But equally so, it also deserves serious scrutiny.

Too often township economic development is reduced to highly visible projects that create the impression of activity without addressing the deeper structural problems facing local entrepreneurs.

Putting a row of containers on a piece of land may look like economic development. It is not necessarily economic transformation.

If the container shop initiative is to succeed, local leaders must answer a simple question — what happens after the container is delivered?

A container does not automatically create a successful business. Entrepreneurs still need access to finance, reliable electricity and water, secure trading spaces, affordable stock, digital connectivity and business training.

While there is all good intention, the flip side is that there is also a danger that such projects become opportunities for political patronage rather than genuine economic empowerment.

What safeguards will prevent politically connected individuals from benefiting at the expense of those the programme is supposedly designed to help?

This is not a minor question. It goes to the heart of whether the initiative will build a sustainable township economy or simply create another set of underperforming municipal projects.

Most importantly, the success of the programme must be measured by outcomes — not by the number of containers purchased.

How many businesses survive after one year? How many jobs are created? How much local procurement is generated? How many entrepreneurs graduate into larger premises or expand their businesses?

These are the figures that residents should demand.

Industry and competition deputy minister Zuko Godlimpi has a plan. He said they want to work with small businesses to scale up their operations and take up space in industrial parks. This is a great vision. We hope it succeeds.

There is nothing wrong with using containers as affordable business premises.

In fact, they could become useful incubators for emerging entrepreneurs if the programme is properly designed. But government must resist the temptation to confuse infrastructure with empowerment.

KuGompo City does not merely need more places where people can sell things. It needs an economic ecosystem in which township businesses can start, survive, grow and employ others.

The container should be the beginning of the intervention — not the intervention itself.

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