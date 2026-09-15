Ratepayers deserve answers over Orient Theatre lease debacle

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Sports minister Gayton McKenzie, accompanied by a delegation including BCM mayor Princess Faku, provincial sports MEC Sibulele Ngongo and boxing legend Welcome Ncita to inspect Orient Theatre, where the Steve Tshwete Boxing League is scheduled to be held.

Many South African municipalities are under serious financial strain.

This manifests in a continuous struggle to maintain infrastructure and deliver basic services.

Therefore, every rand in each municipality’s coffers matters.

It equally true that questionable decisions and poor financial governance contribute greatly to the plight of struggling municipalities.

Over the years, this publication has reported on a number of projects initiated by the Buffalo City Metro which have left residents and ratepayers wondering where the money went.

Questions continue to swirl around the incomplete Mdantsane swimming pool precinct and Water World Fun Park, and the ballooning costs of Ebuhlanti and the Leighandre Jegels Recreational Park.

In April, we reported on how the metro had to write off R27m after losing a property rates battle in court.

The debacle was caused by a basic but costly mistake: in 2017 and again 2022, the municipality incorrectly classified the Own Haven Housing Association, a social housing provider, under the wrong property rating category.

This error triggered a legal dispute which the municipality — and, ultimately, ratepayers — lost.

Unfortunately, it seems the metro is at it again.

Last week, it emerged that a court had ordered BCM to pay Transnet R12.5m after it defaulted on its debt to the state port, rail and freight company.

As the lessee of the Orient Theatre Complex, the metro had entered into an acknowledgment of debt in which it admitted owing Transnet R12,565,339 in rental arrears arising from their lease agreement.

Under the agreement, the municipality was required to repay the debt in 12 equal monthly instalments of more than R1m each, starting on July 31, 2025. But it failed to do so.

That failure resulted in Transnet taking the metro back to court.

The judge ruled that “there was no logic in BCM’s argument” and that it seemed to be trying to take undue advantage of the Intergovernmental Relations Framework Act, which clearly did not apply in this matter.

Ratepayers should be concerned about a culture seemingly developing at the municipality that allows its debt obligations to deteriorate to the point where litigation becomes necessary.

Responsible leadership means identifying problems early, acting decisively and being transparent with all parties — not waiting for a court judgment before confronting the consequences.

The fiasco demands accountability, transparency and a clear explanation of what went wrong.

There must be consequences if negligence or poor oversight is established, and concrete measures must be implemented against the responsible officials to ensure this does not become another costly lesson paid for by the public.

Public institutions cannot expect to be trusted by the public while failing to demonstrate responsible stewardship of public resources.

The people deserve answers — and they deserve better.