SA must learn from best practices to strengthen protection orders

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Uyinene's mother Nomangwane Mrwetyana leads the walk together with former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi at the Uyinene Mrwetyana Annual Commemorative Walk at Beacon Bay Country Club on Saturday morning Picture ALAN EASON

SA’s policies by the government of the day are infamously and perennially documented.

Good on paper, and zilch political will when it comes to implementation.

At times, they are labelled as either sanctimoniously too good to be true or open to abuse.

We have had some leaders even pining for a pinch of apartheid or benevolent dictatorship just to get things done.

You can name them all, from the supreme law of the land, the constitution of the republic, as the lodestar to light-bulb ideas such as the recent harebrained national dialogue, down to policies at governance level.

And one such, that is the subject of this piece, is the protection order regime, especially as a tool to curb gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

I have previously written how a protection order is not worth the piece of paper it is written on.

And if anything, it antagonises the perpetrator as an antithesis of what it aimed to achieve.

I even went on to give examples of GBVF, and in particular intimate partner violence (IVP), victims such as Sasha Lee Monique Shah, who was killed in a murder-suicide by Kyle Inderlall in October 2022 with not one, but two, active protection orders in place.

Last month, August 15, in the midst of Women’s Month activities and GBVF awareness in the media, I was struck by one impassioned appeal.

That cry from the heart was in an interview with the likeable Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, on one of SA’s television news channels.

She was lamenting that not enough was being done in the fight against GBVF.

“We are not backed enough, we are not supported enough,” she said.

“We are seeing perpetrators getting away with things every day, whether that be at a police station level or whether that be at the high-end government level.

“Not enough is being done, and that’s exactly where the issue is.”

And this came just 15 days after President Cyril Ramaphosa had finally appointed members of the National Council on GBVF, to supposedly “build on the classification of GBVF as a national crisis or disaster” (whatever that entails).

We are told that the national council will address at least four concerns, such as challenging harmful attitudes and practices, advancing women’s economic empowerment, strengthening law enforcement and expanding survivor-centre support.

Tunzi had was speaking in KuGompo City during one of two annual awareness walks held to commemorate victims of GBVF, and the seventh anniversary of the barbaric rape and murder of 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

The second leg of the walk, the “Footsteps Walk”, was held in Cape Town on Saturday August 22 in conjunction with UCT, to retrace Mrwetyana’s daily walk from her student residence to campus.

Mrwetyana went missing on Saturday August 24 2019 on a visit to a local post office and her body was found buried in a shallow grave in Khayelitsha four days later.

It should be noted that perpetrators of GBVF, such as Luyanda Botha in the case of Mrwetyana, should deliberately never ever be spared public opprobrium.

Women’s Day in 2019 was the day on which Tunzi was crowned Miss South Africa.

Tunzi championed the fight against gender-based violence during both her overlapping reigns as Miss SA and Miss Universe.

“Awareness is not a problem anymore. We have done more than enough [with that],” she said.

“[I think now] it is the implementation of these policies that are supposed to be implemented correctly.”

SA can learn international best practices from countries with effective protection orders such as Australia and Spain on how their pieces of paper do not lead to death sentences for the applicants.

While global data does not track comparative country-by-country ranking of GBVF victims killed while possessing an active protection order, these two countries are often cited as having the lowest prevalence.

Protection orders in these countries are integrated into centralised, hi-tech and heavily enforced national ecosystems, with digital monitoring and mental health metrics to map out escalating risks before an attack occurs rather than just relying on paper-based orders.

Should a protection order have a strict tracking system and be bonded like bail, with the offender reporting to a police station weekly or monthly, or with parole-like GPS tracking ankles or bracelets, mandatory firearm removal or attending behavioural-change or other intervention courses?

An inter-ministerial study tour ought to be undertaken on Spain’s VioGén system and the National Domestic Violence Order Scheme (NDVOS) in Australia to establish what form this necessary overhaul should take in SA.

Data out of Spain shows that not a single woman actively protected by the automated real-time GPS warning system has been killed.

The centralised system automatically alerts law enforcement officers, or private security apps similar to Namola, if the perpetrator crosses a restricted geographic zone or gets within a certain radius of the victim with an active protection order.

Spain is not resting on its laurels, and has moved to the criminalisation of GBVF directed at a victim’s loved ones.

However, one thing is certain, the protection order regime, as entailed in the Domestic Violence Act (to protect a Sasha Lee) and Protection from Harassment Act (to protect a Uyinene) needs an overhaul.

This, to strengthen synchronised multi-agency law enforcement primarily between the departments of justice and constitutional development and of the police to curb the GBVF epidemic.

This is what the spirit of Mrwetyana demands, through the voice of Tunzi, to go beyond awareness.

Makgwathane Mothapo consults in the crisis and reputation management space.