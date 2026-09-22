Co-operative approach needed to stem Dimbaza power infrastructure theft

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UNEARTHED: Heavy-duty electrical cables lie exposed in dug-up trenches near a damaged fence in Dimbaza, highlighting the destructive methods used by criminals targeting local power infrastructure.

The people of Nomgwadla village in Dimbaza are increasingly being forced to live with a problem that should never have been allowed to become normal — the relentless theft and vandalism of electrical infrastructure.

Residents are losing power. Businesses are losing income, with one panel beater confirming that he had to close shop.

Families are losing food in refrigerators, while workers and pupils are left to cope with unreliable electricity.

For businesses in the area, every prolonged outage means lost production, lost customers and additional costs for alternative power.

This is no longer simply a problem of criminality.

It has become a direct threat to livelihoods, investment and the basic functioning of the community.

What makes the situation even more disturbing are allegations that people inside the municipal system are involved in stealing infrastructure belonging to the public.

Police and the municipality have confirmed that Buffalo City Metro officials were arrested for cable theft.

In one incident, the suspects are alleged to have been apprehended while digging up electricity cables using a municipal TLB.

This partly explains why the stealing of transformers in the area is so precise.

Residents have expressed shock that at times they wake up to no electricity with the whole transformer gone without them hearing any commotion.

We applaud law enforcers for the arrests. The suspects must face serious consequences.

Public officials entrusted with protecting public assets cannot simultaneously be involved in undermining them.

In one area, residents said a transformer has been replaced three times since 2024.

A BCM electrical department official indicated they were tired of repeating the same job as almost every week they had to go back to the same area to replace stolen transformers and cables.

Surely the answer cannot simply be to repair and replace the same cables and transformers repeatedly after they are stolen.

That approach consumes scarce municipal resources without addressing the networks behind the crime.

Winning the war demands greater co-operation between BCM, police, municipal law enforcement, businesses and communities.

Scrap-metal dealers must be properly scrutinised, suspicious transactions investigated and offenders pursued.

Most importantly, residents must not be treated as spectators in this fight.

Communities know what happens on their streets, and someone knows individuals involved in the cable theft.

They must report the suspects, and the authorities must guarantee confidentiality to those who volunteer the information.

Cable theft is not a victimless crime. It is a theft from every resident, worker, pupil and business that depends on the electricity network.

The message from Dimbaza should therefore be clear: public infrastructure belongs to the public, and anyone involved in stealing it must be held accountable.

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