Those stealing funds meant for poor must face full might of state

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There is a simple truth behind Sassa’s latest fraud crackdown: every rand stolen from the social grant system is money intended to support some of the most vulnerable people in SA.

That is why what is now being uncovered in the Eastern Cape should concern us far beyond the disturbing allegation that a senior Sassa official was targeted for assassination.

Sassa regional manager Bandile Maqetuka says the agency is pursuing about 1,000 cases involving its own staff, while investigations under way involve suspected losses of about R10m.

Those numbers point to something far more serious than isolated individuals gaming the system.

They suggest fraud on a scale that demands an equally serious response.

In Dutywa, five officials were dismissed after allegedly working with a syndicate that created fraudulent beneficiaries and grant applications.

Another case involving five junior staff members was uncovered in Mdantsane.

Sassa is also finding beneficiaries who have received grants while earning undisclosed income, working for government or owning companies that receive government tenders.

This is not victimless theft from an anonymous government department.

SA’s social grant system exists because millions of people depend on it.

In countless households, that money puts food on the table, keeps children clothed and helps elderly and disabled people survive.

Those who deliberately defraud it are stealing from a system built for people who genuinely need help.

Even more disturbing is the alleged involvement of Sassa’s own employees.

Officials entrusted with administering public money occupy positions of trust.

When they use their access and knowledge to manipulate the system, they are not merely exploiting a loophole — they are helping to dismantle the safeguards they were employed to protect.

There is some encouragement in the fact that Sassa appears increasingly capable of finding the rot.

Biometric verification, database cross-checking and stronger cybersecurity controls are making it harder to manufacture beneficiaries or conceal fraud.

In the first quarter alone, Sassa reviewed 8,263 Eastern Cape grants and suspended 4,979 pending its processes.

But those figures also raise an uncomfortable question: how much fraud went undetected before these controls were strengthened?

Detection is only half the job.

Dismissal cannot be the end of the matter for officials found to have participated in fraud, nor should repayment buy anyone immunity from prosecution.

Money must be recovered and, where the evidence supports it, criminal cases must follow.

The same determination must apply whether the person involved is a beneficiary, an official or part of an organised syndicate.

Sassa’s crackdown is welcome. But the scale of what it is uncovering shows why it was necessary in the first place.

A social security system depends on public money and public trust. SA cannot afford to have either stolen.

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