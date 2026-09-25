National government must act decisively to avert total municipal collapse

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While BCM has already paid almost R400m towards the construction of a regional bulk sewerage scheme to serve Bhisho, Qonce and many surrounding villages and townships, the facility remains non-operational. This is four years after the Zwelitsha Waste Water Treatment Works’ planned completion deadline

To a visitor, the pungent smell from a blocked drain in the middle of KuGompo City reflects badly on the government as a whole.

A well-run country is ultimately judged by how its municipalities are managed.

Local government is the true microcosm of a functional state.

Because municipalities sit at the coalface of service delivery, the efficiency of a council directly reflects the stability and capability of the national government.

In SA, it is unfortunate that local government elections generally attract a lower voter turnout than national elections, yet this is the most critical sphere of government and people have not fully realised its value.

The local government elections in November are about electing councillors and parties that will keep the streets clean, fix broken water pipes, provide houses and toilets to the poor, repair roads and ensure water and electricity — the basics of our daily living.

As Prof Daniel Meyer, of the University of Johannesburg, accurately observed earlier this year: “The 2026 local elections will be more than a political contest — they will determine whether municipalities begin a credible turnaround or continue their slide into dysfunction.

“South Africans do not experience government through policy documents, commissions of inquiry, or national speeches.

“They experience it when they open a tap, switch on a light, drive on a road, or wait for refuse to be collected.”

The wailing cries of citizens, from the biggest metros to the struggling rural municipalities in the hinterlands of the Eastern Cape, about non-delivery of services have become a common trend as councils battle to meet the growing needs of residents.

It is unfortunate that councillors and mayors often bear the brunt of the blame for incompetence.

Yet the fundamental reason is that some municipalities are technically bankrupt and just mere last carriages of a political gravy train.

You can keep changing mayors, keep insulting councillors and even burning their houses, but as long as local authorities remain bankrupt and led by incompetent political deployees, their dysfunctionality will be a recurring cycle.

Changing political figureheads does nothing if the underlying system is bankrupt, corrupt and crippled by cadre deployment.

In the Eastern Cape, the auditor-general found that a core group of municipalities—Amahlathi, Makana, Enoch Mgijima and Walter Sisulu — have remained in deeply concerning financial positions for consecutive years, heavily contributing to multibillion-rand irregular expenditure across the province, led by metros such as Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay.

The National Treasury and the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs have identified several Eastern Cape municipalities as being on the verge of collapse and unable to cover basic operational costs or payroll without intervention.

They include Amathole District, Makana, Raymond Mhlaba, Amahlathi, Sundays River Valley, Walter Sisulu and King Sabata Dalindyebo.

Paradoxically, the AG’s recent report shows that while services collapse, some municipal administrations fail to spend the conditional infrastructure grants allocated by the national government.

Over a three-year period, Eastern Cape municipalities forfeited more than R1.3bn back to the National Treasury simply because they lacked the project management capacity to spend it.

This tells us something is seriously wrong in the corridors of municipal powers.

It is astonishing to hear municipalities complain about limited resources and shift blame to the National Treasury when they lack the institutional capacity to deliver projects.

Amid these challenges, there are councillors who have their noses to the grindstone and are burning the midnight oil.

Tragically, their hard work is overshadowed by colleagues who are aloof, lazy or entirely unequipped to even interpret basic council bylaws.

If the national government wants to avert total municipal collapse, it must act decisively.

It must implement mandatory, rigorous training programmes for councillors, with a primary focus on project management and municipal governance.

Equipping councillors with the technical skills to oversee infrastructure spending, monitor project lifecycles and enforce accountability is no longer optional. It is an urgent necessity.

Only by building genuine institutional capacity can we stop sending billions back to Pretoria and finally deliver the dignity that Eastern Cape citizens deserve.

Zama Feni is a former newspaper journalist and former government communications practitioner.