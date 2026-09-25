SACP’s electoral push could reshape SA politics

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September 14, 2026.SACP Secretary-General Solly Mapaila during the COSATU National Congress for the Elections of the Officials Bearers held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

One of the most important political milestones in post-apartheid SA has come to light with the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) announcement of the final candidate lists for the 2026 local government elections.

The emergence of the SACP as the fourth-largest political party by candidates fielded nationally may be the most notable story, even though legal disputes, coalition uncertainties, and the ongoing decline of traditional political dominance have received a lot of attention.

The DA has about 8,933 candidates, followed by the ANC with 8,836, the ATM with 7,075, and the SACP with 6,541, according to the IEC-certified candidate lists.

The EFF had 4,741 candidates nationwide, while the FF+ has 4,975.

Interestingly, in terms of candidate numbers, the MKP is not one of the top parties.

These numbers are significant in ways that go well beyond electoral math.

Candidate deployment is frequently seen as a measure of political confidence, local infrastructure, grassroots reach, and organisational capacity.

The SACP’s success in this area is unparalleled.

The party is running such a large number of local government elections under its own banner for the first time in SA’s democratic history.

In contrast to decades of alliance politics, where the SACP mostly functioned within the ANC-led Tripartite Alliance and indirectly influenced governance through cadres stationed within ANC organisations, this marks a historic shift.

With 6,541 candidates, the SACP appears to have evolved from an ideological pressure group to a significant political contender.

Given the developing difficulties within the alliance and the growing dissatisfaction among certain communists about policy direction, corruption, state capture, unemployment, and inequality, the decision is especially important.

Despite the SACP’s continued strong intellectual impact, detractors claimed for many years that the party had become electorally invisible.

The party wants to drastically alter that perception, as seen by the 2026 elections.

Perhaps even more notable is that the SACP has surpassed the EFF in terms of candidates fielded.

Since its formation in 2013, the EFF positioned itself as the primary voice of radical economic transformation and left-wing opposition.

Its rhetoric, mobilisation strategies, and electoral successes attracted many young and economically marginalised voters.

Yet the candidate figures suggest that the SACP has quietly built a broader municipal footprint than many analysts anticipated.

While candidate numbers do not automatically translate into votes, they reveal a level of organisational preparation that cannot be ignored.

The emergence of the ATM as the third-largest party by candidates fielded also deserves attention.

Often viewed as a smaller political formation, the ATM’s deployment of more than 7,000 candidates demonstrates significant organisational growth.

Whether this translates into electoral gains remains uncertain, but it suggests that SA’s political space is becoming increasingly fragmented and competitive.

The age of political dominance by a handful of parties appears to be giving way to a more pluralistic and contested environment.

The ANC, despite numerous governance challenges, remains a formidable political organisation.

Fielding 8,836 candidates indicates that its local structures continue to possess substantial organisational depth.

However, the fact that the DA has marginally surpassed the ANC in candidate deployment is symbolically important.

It reflects the DA’s continued expansion beyond its traditional urban and provincial strongholds and reinforces its ambition to become a genuine governing alternative nationally.

The DA’s leading position by candidate numbers should not be interpreted as evidence that it will emerge as the largest party electorally.

However, it demonstrates strategic planning and a commitment to contesting municipalities aggressively across the country.

For a party that historically faced limitations in many rural areas, such candidate deployment reflects significant institutional maturity.

The absence of the MKP among the leading deployers of candidates raises important questions.

Since its dramatic emergence in national politics, many expected the party to achieve extensive municipal penetration.

Its comparatively limited representation on the candidate lists suggests that translating popularity into organisational structures at local government level may be more challenging than initially anticipated.

Municipal elections require deep local networks, active branches, community activists, and credible ward candidates. Popularity alone is often insufficient.

As SA approaches the November 4 2026 elections, the political battlefield appears more crowded than ever before.

The IEC recently confirmed that more than 136,000 candidates have been certified nationally to contest municipal seats, highlighting the scale and competitiveness of the upcoming elections.

The key question remains whether the SACP’s organisational breakthrough can be converted into electoral success.

Historically, voters have often viewed the ANC and SACP as indistinguishable partners.

The challenge for the SACP will be convincing voters that an independent communist vote can produce different governance outcomes.

Should the party succeed, it may permanently alter the balance of power on the left and force both the ANC and EFF to rethink their electoral strategies.

Ultimately, the 2026 local government elections may be remembered as the election that redefined SA’s political hierarchy.

While the ANC and DA remain dominant players, the rise of the SACP and the organisational expansion of parties such as the ATM illustrate that South African politics is entering a new era.

The electorate is being offered a wider range of choices, and political loyalties are becoming increasingly fluid.

The real measure of success will not be how many candidates parties fielded, but how many municipalities they govern after the ballots are counted.

Yet one thing is already clear: the SACP has emerged from the shadows of alliance politics and positioned itself as a significant contender in local government.

Whether this becomes a temporary experiment or the beginning of a long-term political transformation is a question that South African voters will answer on election day.

Dr Xolisile Ngumbela, assistant dean: teaching and learning, department of government management, faculty of management sciences, Central University of Technology, Free State and Hlumelo Xaba, governance and political analyst.