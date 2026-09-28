Rebuilding SA begins with responsible citizens

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An article recently circulated in the Indian media highlighted a ranking of states based on civic sense and responsible public behaviour.

While the ranking itself is specific to India, the broader message transcends national boundaries.

It raises an uncomfortable but necessary question for SA: What has happened to our collective commitment to civic responsibility, social cohesion, and community pride?

As SA approaches another local government election cycle, political parties will once again fill the airwaves with promises of better service delivery, improved infrastructure, job creation, and economic opportunities. These are undoubtedly important issues.

Yet, what is striking is how rarely our political discourse focuses on the responsibilities of citizens themselves in building functional, caring, and sustainable communities.

The reality is that no municipality, regardless of its budget or political leadership, can succeed in an environment where public spaces are neglected, littering is normalised, vandalism is tolerated, traffic laws are ignored, and community solidarity is weak.

Democracy depends not only on what governments do for citizens but also on what citizens do for one another.

Historically, SA communities understood this principle far better than we do today.

Whether in rural villages, townships, suburbs, or small towns, communities were often bound together through shared values, mutual respect, and collective accountability.

Neighbours knew one another. Elders exercised moral authority.

Community organisations played an active role in maintaining social order.

Young people learnt that citizenship involved obligations as much as rights.

Today, many of these foundations have weakened.

The consequences are visible everywhere. Public infrastructure is vandalised soon after installation. Illegal dumping turns open spaces into hazards.

Municipal parks deteriorate because communities no longer regard them as shared assets.

Gender-based violence, substance abuse, crime, and social fragmentation continue to erode the social fabric.

Municipalities are expected to solve these problems alone, yet many of them originate from broader societal attitudes and behaviours.

This is not to absolve the government of its responsibilities. Municipal failure, corruption, maladministration, and poor political leadership have undoubtedly contributed to declining public trust.

However, trust is a two-way relationship.

When citizens disengage from community affairs and adopt a culture of entitlement without responsibility, the cycle of decline deepens.

The tragedy is that political parties seldom address this issue during election campaigns.

Civic values do not make exciting campaign slogans.

Calls for responsible citizenship, volunteering, community service, ethical conduct, and protecting public assets rarely feature prominently in election manifestos.

Instead, elections become contests of promises and accusations, where parties compete to tell voters what they will deliver rather than inspire society about what it can become collectively.

A mature democracy requires more.

Local government elections should be an opportunity to discuss not only the responsibilities of councillors and municipalities but also the responsibilities of citizens.

How do we cultivate a culture where communities actively maintain public spaces?

How do we encourage young people to participate constructively in civic life?

How do we strengthen neighbourhood associations, school governing bodies, ward committees, faith-based organisations, and volunteer initiatives?

How do we rebuild social trust?

These questions are fundamental because the quality of local governance ultimately reflects the quality of local citizenship.

SA’s long-term success cannot be achieved solely through legislation, budgets, or political leadership.

It depends equally on social capital, the invisible network of trust, shared values, community engagement, and mutual responsibility that binds people together.

Countries and communities that score highly on measures of civic responsibility generally enjoy cleaner environments, safer neighbourhoods, lower levels of corruption, stronger economic performance, and better quality of life.

The causal relationship is not perfect, but the correlation is difficult to ignore.

Perhaps the greatest concern should be what current trends mean for future generations.

Children learn citizenship by observing adults.

When they witness disrespect for public property, indifference towards community welfare, and a culture of blame rather than contribution, these behaviours become normalised.

Conversely, when they see adults taking responsibility for their neighbourhoods, participating in community initiatives, respecting the law, and caring for shared spaces, they inherit values that strengthen society.

The upcoming local government elections, therefore, present an important opportunity.

Voters must scrutinise the promises and performance records of political parties. But they should also demand something more profound: a vision for rebuilding civic culture and social responsibility.

SA does not merely need better municipalities. It needs stronger communities.

Political leaders who genuinely care about the country’s future should recognise that service delivery and civic responsibility are not competing priorities; they are mutually reinforcing.

A municipality can repair a road, but only a responsible community can protect that investment.

The government can build a park, but citizens determine whether it remains a place of pride or becomes another symbol of neglect.

Councils can formulate policies, but social cohesion must be cultivated collectively.

The future of SA will not be determined solely by who wins elections.

It will be determined by whether we can rediscover the values of responsible citizenship, community solidarity, and collective accountability that once defined many of our communities and that remain essential for building a better society for generations yet to come.

The question before us is not simply, “Which party should govern?” Rather, it is, “What kind of society do we wish to become?”

That is a debate worth having.

Prof Sanjay Balkaran, PhD in public administration; executive dean, faculty of management and public administration sciences at Walter Sisulu University, writes in his personal capacity