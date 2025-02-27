Cambridge High honours families affected by cancer with memorial garden and fundraiser
Cambridge High School’s Interact Club honoured cancer survivors and those who have lost their lives to the disease, with pupils and staff including the names of their loved ones in a special memorial garden at the school. ..
