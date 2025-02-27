Clarendon High star amped for life-saving champs
Thandi Bosman, 13, will again be representing the Eastern Cape Nippers — and she’s ready to tackle all challenges
Clarendon High School pupil Thandi Bosman, 13, is set to represent the Eastern Cape Nippers for the second year in a row at the DHL Lifesaving SA Inter-Provincial Championships in March...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.