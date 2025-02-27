School News

Clarendon High star amped for life-saving champs

Thandi Bosman, 13, will again be representing the Eastern Cape Nippers — and she’s ready to tackle all challenges

By LEBO MJANGAZE - 27 February 2025

Clarendon High School pupil Thandi Bosman, 13, is set to represent the Eastern Cape Nippers for the second year in a row at the DHL Lifesaving SA Inter-Provincial Championships in March...

